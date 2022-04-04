STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
KSEB substation fire disrupts power supply in Kochi

An official said that a heavy blanket of smoke engulfed area after the incident and a loss of Rs 10 lakh has been estimated.

Published: 04th April 2022 04:03 AM  |   Last Updated: 04th April 2022 04:03 AM   |  A+A-

electricty

Image for representational purposes (Express Illustration)

By Express News Service

KOCHI: Power supply was disrupted in Kochi city for around three hours after fire broke out at the KSEB substation at Kaloor on Sunday evening. An insulator at the substation caught fire at 5:15 pm, said an officer with the fire and rescue services.

While no casualty has been reported, the blaze damaged the transformer and the circuit breaker. Two units from the Gandhinagar fire and rescue station were pressed into service. A team under Assistant Station Officer AK Prabhul put the fire out after a strenuous effort.

A heavy blanket of smoke engulfed area after the incident. A loss of Rs 10 lakh has been estimated, said a KSEB official. The Palarivattom police too reached the spot. Power supply was restored by around 8pm. "The damage will be rectified by replacing the insulator by Monday," said Biju, assistant engineer, KSEB, Kaloor.

