Govt plans skill training programme for transgender people

Steni Simon By

Express News Service

KOCHI: The Social Justice Department is rolling out a new programme Sakalyam, to equip transgender people with skills in different sectors and earn a livelihood. The Kerala Youth Leadership Academy (KYLA), chaired by Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan, will implement the programme across the state.

“The department already has various welfare programmes for transgender people, including the Saphalam scheme to aid them in pursuing professional courses. However, the Sakalyam aims to give transgender people skill training in their interested areas. Many qualified trans people are denied jobs in our society. The programme will solve the issue to an extent,” said an official from the social justice department.

The KYLA has signed an MoU with the department, said Karthik Gopal, project officer of KYLA. “Transgender people can apply online for skill training. The tentative plan is to provide training to 140 persons in the state. KYLA has initiated a comprehensive programme for inclusion called PRISM and Sakalyam will be a part of it. We aim to reach out to the most deserving people in the community. The government is exploring opportunities to collaborate with the industries department too. KYLA is focusing on skill training and asserting the rights of the transgender community to work with dignity,” he said.

Karthik said the PRISM scheme has taken steps for the welfare of LGBTQ+ and disabled persons. “We will introduce peer support programmes in various colleges. The programme will create awareness among the college union members, college council, administrative staff etc,” he said.