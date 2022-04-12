STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Traffic Eye records 690 complaints so far

The Kochi City Police have so far received 690 complaints on Traffic Eye, a dedicated WhatsApp number launched on January 28.

Published: 12th April 2022 07:01 AM  |   Last Updated: 12th April 2022 07:01 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

KOCHI: The Kochi City Police have so far received 690 complaints on Traffic Eye, a dedicated WhatsApp number launched on January 28. Of these, 668 complaints were regarding traffic violations and 22 were related to other issues.  

Police officers said that Traffic Eye aims to resolve complaints from the public within seven minutes. The public can report offences using photos, videos, voice messages and audio clips to the WhatsApp number 6238-100-100. Assistant Commissioner of Police (Traffic West) of City Police is monitoring the system.

If the complaint is regarding an issue within the city police limits, traffic police personnel and control room vehicles of the city police will reach the spot immediately once a complaint is recorded. The complaints from outside city limits will be directed to the police stations concerned.

The police will not ask for details of the informer and will consider the tip-off as an information that can help make roads safer. Apart from alerts, the complaints were regarding obstructive parking, violation of zebra lines, parking on footpaths, and rash driving. The city police have received tremendous response from the public so far. 

