Chittattukara all set to be first carbon-neutral village in Ernakulam

By Express News Service

KOCHI: Chittattukara grama panchayat in Ernakulam is all set to become the first carbon-neutral village in the district. The project mainly aims to reduce greenhouse gas (GHG) emissions to achieve carbon neutrality. In Kerala, Meanangadi in Wayanad has already launched the carbon neutrality project and Kunnamkulam in Thrissur has also initiated the process for the same. Chittattukara, near Paravoor, is the third village in Kerala to follow the carbon neutrality path to fight the impacts of climate change. The civic administrators are planning to implement 35 projects as part of their efforts to achieve the feat.

As part of the ‘Bhavvikkoru Kudamaram’ project, saplings will be planted in barren land/households to prevent the after-effects of global warming. Developing a green cover will be the prime aim of this programme. “Another plan is to provide seeds and saplings of fruit-bearing trees so as to attain food security. Bhavikkoru Kudamaram will become the flagship project to ensure carbon neutrality,” according to a release issued by the local body on Wednesday.

Among other projects, one of the key proposals is to set up a medicinal garden in Chittattukara and bring it under the scope of the Muziris Tourism project. The mangroves in the area and wetlands will be protected. Cultivation of lotus in ponds and major waterbodies will also be encouraged. In addition, by planting saplings of various varieties of jackfruit in all houses in the panchayat, the panchayat authorities are planning to make it the fruit of the future and eventually, Chittattukara will be transformed into a jackfruit village.

Another project, ‘Marathanalil Ithiri Neram’, will be implemented in collaboration with the old-age clubs active in the panchayat. As part of this, evening get-togethers will be arranged to use the experience of the elders for the promotion and review of panchayat projects such as Bhavikkoru Kudamaram along with sharing of folklore and provide joyful evenings for the elderly. As part of the implementation of the carbon neutral project, the idea of ‘Oonjaalaadam Ullasikkaam’ will be promoted to encourage children to plant more trees in their house compounds.

A GREEN COVER