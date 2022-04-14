STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Kochi

Chittattukara all set to be first carbon-neutral village in Ernakulam

Chittattukara grama panchayat in Ernakulam is all set to become the first carbon-neutral village in the district. 

Published: 14th April 2022 07:17 AM  |   Last Updated: 14th April 2022 07:17 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

KOCHI: Chittattukara grama panchayat in Ernakulam is all set to become the first carbon-neutral village in the district. The project mainly aims to reduce greenhouse gas (GHG) emissions to achieve carbon neutrality. In Kerala, Meanangadi in Wayanad has already launched the carbon neutrality project and Kunnamkulam in Thrissur has also initiated the process for the same. Chittattukara,  near Paravoor, is the third village in Kerala to follow the carbon neutrality path to fight the impacts of climate change. The civic administrators are planning to implement 35 projects as part of their efforts to achieve the feat.

As part of the ‘Bhavvikkoru Kudamaram’ project, saplings will be planted in barren land/households to prevent the after-effects of global warming. Developing a green cover will be the prime aim of this programme. “Another plan is to provide seeds and saplings of fruit-bearing trees so as to attain food security. Bhavikkoru Kudamaram will become the flagship project to ensure carbon neutrality,” according to a release issued by the local body on Wednesday.

Among other projects, one of the key proposals is to set up a medicinal garden in Chittattukara and bring it under the scope of the Muziris Tourism project. The mangroves in the area and wetlands will be protected. Cultivation of lotus in ponds and major waterbodies will also be encouraged. In addition, by planting saplings of various varieties of jackfruit in all houses in the panchayat, the panchayat authorities are planning to make it the fruit of the future and eventually, Chittattukara will be transformed into a jackfruit village.

Another project, ‘Marathanalil Ithiri Neram’, will be implemented in collaboration with the old-age clubs active in the panchayat. As part of this, evening get-togethers will be arranged to use the experience of the elders for the promotion and review of panchayat projects such as Bhavikkoru Kudamaram along with sharing of folklore and provide joyful evenings for the elderly. As part of the implementation of the carbon neutral project, the idea of ‘Oonjaalaadam Ullasikkaam’ will be promoted to encourage children to plant more trees in their house compounds.

A GREEN COVER

  • As part of the ‘Bhavvikkoru Kudamaram’ project, saplings will be planted in barren land/households to prevent the after-effects of global warming.
  • The idea of ‘Oonjaalaadam Ullasikkaam’ will be promoted to encourage children to plant more trees in their house compounds. 
  • Another project, ‘Marathanalil Ithiri Neram’, will be set in force in collaboration with old-age clubs active in the panchayat. Evening get-togethers will be arranged to use the experience of the elders for the promotion and review of panchayat projects
  • One of the key proposals is to set up a medicinal garden in Chittattukara and bring it under Muziris Tourism project.
Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Ernakulam Chittattukara
India Matters
Back to the present, almost 13 years after his disappearance, Musahar stepped into his home again on Tuesday, much to the disbelief of everyone in Buxar’s Khilafatpur village.
Mother’s belief comes true, man back home after 12 years in Karachi jail
Wards that resemble prison cells are where patients are housed in Government Mental Health Centre at Oolampara in Thiruvananthapuram
At this old Kerala mental hospital, patients live like prisoners, in filth
Damaged e-toilets inside Biju Patnaik park in Bhubaneswar | Express
E-toilets in Bhubaneswar worth crores rot in open
Villagers of Manaveli-Punathikari, Thanneermukkom, removing silt from a brook to prevent waterlogging | Express
Residents show way to save Kerala's Kuttanad from flooding

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp