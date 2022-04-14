Festive spread

Mahima Anna Jacob By

Express News Service

KOCHI: With Easter, Ramadan, and Vishu around the corner, Kochi’s elite culinary experts — Kochi Marriott, Le Meridien, and Grand Hyatt Kochi Bolgatty have prepared an array of delicacies ranging from the most traditional to contemporary dishes. This year, Kochi is coming out of the lullness brought in by the pandemic, and a tasty spread of dishes is definitely one way to do that.

The Easter brunch at Kochi Marriot’s coffee shop, ‘Kochi Kitchen’ offers a multi-cuisine buffet. The western spread has whole roasted Turkey with raisin and apricot stuffing, cowboy quiche, vegetable skillet lasagna. The oriental has juicy soya and chilli roast chicken and Thai prawn curry. Mutton Kundan Kaliyan, Bohri Biryani and others retain the Indian spirit.

At Cassava, their authentic Malayali restaurant, Theen Mura (course of meal) will satisfy those with a stomach for Kerala cuisine. Chef de cuisine, Saji Alex has put together delicacies commonly seen during Syrian Christian weddings in banana leaves. “The Central Travancore menu is served in a sequence. It starts with cutlet paired with ‘challas’ then palappam and stew, This is followed by beef peralan and grilled prawns,” he says. In addition to the classic western desserts — dark chocolate croustillant, simnel cake, and Tiramisu pouches — Marriot also has Malabari desserts like pazham varattiyathu.

For Ramadan the Iftar table at Marriot is a sight to behold. Northern Malabar delicacies like unnakaya, ilayada, kaipola, samosas and guest varieties like smooth haleem and nihari paired with Sheermal fit the diverse eateries. Vishu feast will feature 27 items in the authentic Kerala Sadhya. “This time, we incorporated Ernakulam style Sadhya at Cassava. The Thiruvananthapuram mix of boli and payasam will be available too,” adds Saji.

Infusing Malabar and flavourful Mughlai delicacies curated by Chef Rahmath and Chef Abdul, Grand Hyatt Kochi Bolgatty is hosting a Royal Iftar feast at Malabar Cafe. Chef Rahmath recreates Malabar’s favourite Kuttichira Biryani, Poricha Pathiri, Pazham nirachath and erachi kunjipathal, whereas Chef Abdul brings out the aroma of Mughlai dishes, from Mutton Rann, Nihari, Haleem to Mutton Kebab.

“The idea is to convey how varied the cuisines are, though the festival is the same,” says Chef Yogender Pal, Executive Chef. For sweet lovers, the pastry shop ‘Grand Lounge’ for Easter will feature 1,000-year-old eggs, pralines and the classic hot cross buns, which the chef claims is the year’s signature Easter dessert. Hyatt also offers special beverages for both Easter and Iftaar. “Mulled wine, sangrias, egg nogs for Easter, whereas Iftaar will be made special with Turkish coffee,” adds Yogender.

Satish Reddy, executive chef at Le Meridien is preparing a spread with authentic Syrian Christian style Noolputtu tharavu roast, rabbit kurumulagittathu and pork mulagu chuttarachathu for easter. “This time, we focus on making the dishes more simple and convenient for all age groups,” he says. Though western confectionaries steal the show this easter, according to the chef, the North malabar’s exquisite dessert paal vaazhakka is a hit during iftar.