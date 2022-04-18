STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Kochi

Delhi woman harassed, left midway on road in Kochi

Versa Verma, 38, a Delhi native, moved to Kochi months ago as part of her job.

Published: 18th April 2022 04:57 AM  |   Last Updated: 18th April 2022 04:57 AM   |  A+A-

Rape, Sexual Assault

Image used for representational purpose only. (Photo| Express Illustration)

By Ajay Kanth
Express News Service

KOCHI:  At a time when taxi-hailing apps are pitching high on the safety of woman passengers in their cabs, a Delhi native woman had a horrifying experience a few days ago while travelling alone in an Ola cab after a driver misbehaved with her and left her midway on the road in Kochi. 

Versa Verma, 38, a Delhi native, moved to Kochi months ago as part of her job. She relied on app-based cab services to commute between her office at Kacheripady and her house at Kadavanthara. “I was shocked and never expected such a situation will ever occur to me,” she said, adding that police have registered a case against the driver, Abdul Sathar, 45.

Versa said the incident occurred on March 25 around 6.18 PM when she was travelling alone in an Ola cab to her home from the office. “The driver picked me from my office after 5.30 PM. Till Panampilly Nagar junction everything was fine. The driver took a different turn while my house was in the opposite direction. I was sitting on the rear seat behind him. When I enquired why he took the other road, he got infuriated and shouted at me,” she said.  

“When I objected, he turned and swing his hand at me asking me to shut up. He abused me in Malayalam. As I started shooting his violent behaviour, he opened the door on my side. He shouted at me to get out. He dared me to go ahead with a police complaint.” The police said they would take strict action. Despite raising a complaint, Ola had not responded till last night. 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Delhi Woman Harassed
India Matters
For representational purposes.
Madhya Pradesh Ram Navami violence: First victim is a Muslim youth brutally murdered by miscreants
Owing to the backlog by Kerala, which reported 940 cases on Monday, the country’s Covid tally went up to 2,183 cases in the last 24 hours (File Photo | Udayshankar S, EPS) 
Centre comes down heavily on Kerala for reporting Covid data after gap of five days
Ashish Mishra, the key suspect in the Lakhimpur Kheri violence case. (File Photo | PTI)
Lakhimpur farmers' killing: SC cancels bail granted to Ashish Mishra
An inside view of Nazri Bagh, or the King Kothi Palace, as seen on Sunday | RVK Rao
Demolition threat looms large over abode of the last Nizam 

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp