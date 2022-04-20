Parking at will hinders traffic in Kochi

Anupama Mili By

Express News Service

KOCHI: There are 29 pay-and-park spaces in Kochi, apart from the Kochi Metro Rail (KMRL)’s parking lots on the metro station premises. However, a row of vehicles can be seen, encroaching on a complete lane of the Kaloor-Kadavanthra road, starting from the Kathrikadavu junction. The same is the scene along Park Avenue in front of Subhash Bose Park and several other important roads in the city.

Traffic officials say the worst problem they have to deal with these days is the irregular parking of vehicles. “It is true that the parking lots in some busy areas including Sahodaran Ayyappan Road, especially near the Medical Trust Hospital, are small and cannot house the entire vehicles seeking parking. But that does not mean that the motorists can park vehicles on the road and disrupt traffic,” says Kochi Mayor M Anilkumar.

The corporation is in talks with Cochin Smart Mission Limited about the construction of multi-level car parking facilities and a decision will be taken after the next board meeting, he said.“More parking spaces will be available once the multi-level car parking project and an app that provides details of the available parking slots instantly are ready. However, there should also be a change in the public attitude. Plenty of space is available at the metro stations, Durbar Hall ground, Ernakulathappan ground and Cannon Shed Road, but the vehicles encroach on a full lane on Park Avenue,” he added.

Worse in west Kochi

Parking-related issues are more severe in the West Kochi zone compared to the East zone. At Penta Menaka, MG Road and Park Avenue Road, traffic personnel book offenders almost every day, though the Marine Drive ground is free. Drivers near Government Law College, Maharaja’s College and General Hospital just leave their vehicles on the road, even though the Ernakulathappan and TDM grounds are vacant.

CI Nasser P K said the traffic officials have not received any directions regarding the multi-level car parking facilities coming up in Kochi yet. Shoppers have another request to the officials — bring in some changes in the parking rules so that the elderly people who want to shop in areas like Broadway do not have to park their vehicles on Ernakulathappan ground and catch an autorickshaw or walk the whole stretch.

Former professor Sudha Balachandran, who loves going around the city, is hesitant to visit a few shopping areas due to the unavailability of parking spaces. “I usually travel with my friend Leela. When we go to the treasury, we park our car there. From there, till Broadway, we have to catch an autorickshaw, since we cannot walk. Two-wheeler would be a deal option, but it is not safe for elderly people like us,” she said.

PALARIVATTOM IN PERIL

According to Traffic East CI Aneesh Joy, Palarivattom is one of the main parking problem areas, apart from South Janatha Road. “The metro station at Palarivattom also has limited parking. The Palarivattom-Changampuzha Park station is suffering the maximum traffic issues. In Vyttila as well, if you are travelling towards Toc H School, there is not enough space for parking. Another problem is small shops that do not have ample parking spaces. Customers who go to these shops are often forced to leave the vehicles on the road,” he said.



Pay-and-park: find the facility

KP Vallon Road, Kadavanthra

Lissie hospital

Ernakulam Medical Centre

Ponekkara Junction

Near Pampa Tourist Home, SA Road, Valanjambalam

St Joseph’s Road, Thevara

Chittoor Road entry on Pullepady Road

Vyttila-Palarivattom road

Canoos Theatre, Ravipuram

East of Lalan Tower, Elamakkara

PVS Memorial Hospital, Kaloor

DD Vastra Mahal, Market road

In front of KTDC building, Shanmugham Road

Opposite Kerala High Court

Ernakulam Public Library

MG Road, Perumanoor, Ravipuram

Cannon Shed Road

CP Ummer Road, entry on Krishnaswamy Road

NH Bypass, near Oberon mall, Edappally

Devankulangara Junction

Veekshanam Road

CSI shopping complex ground, Broadway

Veekshanam Road towards Chittoor Road

Near Medical Trust Hospital

Opposite HSBC Bank, near MTH

MG Road, Ravipuram, near Mercy Estate Hotel

MG Road, Pallimukku, near Royal Park Hotel

Kaloor Kathrikadavu road, near ICICI Bank

Ernakulam Market Road, near government hospital, opposite Mudra Medicals