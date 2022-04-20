Parking at will hinders traffic in Kochi
Officials say unauthorised parking of vehicles is one of the most common reasons for traffic chaos they address in the city.Multi-level parking facilities will hopefully solve it to an extent
Published: 20th April 2022 06:58 AM | Last Updated: 20th April 2022 06:58 AM | A+A A-
KOCHI: There are 29 pay-and-park spaces in Kochi, apart from the Kochi Metro Rail (KMRL)’s parking lots on the metro station premises. However, a row of vehicles can be seen, encroaching on a complete lane of the Kaloor-Kadavanthra road, starting from the Kathrikadavu junction. The same is the scene along Park Avenue in front of Subhash Bose Park and several other important roads in the city.
Traffic officials say the worst problem they have to deal with these days is the irregular parking of vehicles. “It is true that the parking lots in some busy areas including Sahodaran Ayyappan Road, especially near the Medical Trust Hospital, are small and cannot house the entire vehicles seeking parking. But that does not mean that the motorists can park vehicles on the road and disrupt traffic,” says Kochi Mayor M Anilkumar.
The corporation is in talks with Cochin Smart Mission Limited about the construction of multi-level car parking facilities and a decision will be taken after the next board meeting, he said.“More parking spaces will be available once the multi-level car parking project and an app that provides details of the available parking slots instantly are ready. However, there should also be a change in the public attitude. Plenty of space is available at the metro stations, Durbar Hall ground, Ernakulathappan ground and Cannon Shed Road, but the vehicles encroach on a full lane on Park Avenue,” he added.
Worse in west Kochi
Parking-related issues are more severe in the West Kochi zone compared to the East zone. At Penta Menaka, MG Road and Park Avenue Road, traffic personnel book offenders almost every day, though the Marine Drive ground is free. Drivers near Government Law College, Maharaja’s College and General Hospital just leave their vehicles on the road, even though the Ernakulathappan and TDM grounds are vacant.
CI Nasser P K said the traffic officials have not received any directions regarding the multi-level car parking facilities coming up in Kochi yet. Shoppers have another request to the officials — bring in some changes in the parking rules so that the elderly people who want to shop in areas like Broadway do not have to park their vehicles on Ernakulathappan ground and catch an autorickshaw or walk the whole stretch.
Former professor Sudha Balachandran, who loves going around the city, is hesitant to visit a few shopping areas due to the unavailability of parking spaces. “I usually travel with my friend Leela. When we go to the treasury, we park our car there. From there, till Broadway, we have to catch an autorickshaw, since we cannot walk. Two-wheeler would be a deal option, but it is not safe for elderly people like us,” she said.
PALARIVATTOM IN PERIL
According to Traffic East CI Aneesh Joy, Palarivattom is one of the main parking problem areas, apart from South Janatha Road. “The metro station at Palarivattom also has limited parking. The Palarivattom-Changampuzha Park station is suffering the maximum traffic issues. In Vyttila as well, if you are travelling towards Toc H School, there is not enough space for parking. Another problem is small shops that do not have ample parking spaces. Customers who go to these shops are often forced to leave the vehicles on the road,” he said.
Pay-and-park: find the facility
KP Vallon Road, Kadavanthra
Lissie hospital
Ernakulam Medical Centre
Ponekkara Junction
Near Pampa Tourist Home, SA Road, Valanjambalam
St Joseph’s Road, Thevara
Chittoor Road entry on Pullepady Road
Vyttila-Palarivattom road
Canoos Theatre, Ravipuram
East of Lalan Tower, Elamakkara
PVS Memorial Hospital, Kaloor
DD Vastra Mahal, Market road
In front of KTDC building, Shanmugham Road
Opposite Kerala High Court
Ernakulam Public Library
MG Road, Perumanoor, Ravipuram
Cannon Shed Road
CP Ummer Road, entry on Krishnaswamy Road
NH Bypass, near Oberon mall, Edappally
Devankulangara Junction
Veekshanam Road
CSI shopping complex ground, Broadway
Veekshanam Road towards Chittoor Road
Near Medical Trust Hospital
Opposite HSBC Bank, near MTH
MG Road, Ravipuram, near Mercy Estate Hotel
MG Road, Pallimukku, near Royal Park Hotel
Kaloor Kathrikadavu road, near ICICI Bank
Ernakulam Market Road, near government hospital, opposite Mudra Medicals