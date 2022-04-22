STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Kochi

Cochin Shipyard Ltd set to build two 62T bollard pull tugs

Cochin Shipyard Ltd’s (CSL) wholly-owned subsidiary Tebma Shipyards Ltd (TSL) has signed an agreement with Ocean Sparkle Ltd to build two 62 tonne bollard pull tugs.

Published: 22nd April 2022 07:15 AM  |   Last Updated: 22nd April 2022 07:15 AM   |  A+A-

Cochin Shipyard (File photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

KOCHI: Cochin Shipyard Ltd’s (CSL) wholly-owned subsidiary Tebma Shipyards Ltd (TSL) has signed an agreement with Ocean Sparkle Ltd to build two 62 tonne bollard pull tugs. The vessel will be built at Tebma Shipyard facility at Malpe, Karnataka.

The vessels will have a length of 33m and a breadth of 11.9 m. The vessel will have a free-running speed of 12.5 knots and a bollard pull capacity of 62 tonnes.Ocean Sparkle is a service provider in the comprehensive port operations and management sector. It owns and operates more than 75 tugs in various ports in India and other parts of the world, making it the largest port operations and management company in the country.

Cochin Shipyard Ltd recently took over Tebma Shipyards Ltd as its wholly-owned subsidiary yard. It is dedicated to constructing tugs, specialised vessels (dredgers etc), ferries and coastal vessels to cater to the market needs.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Cochin Shipyard
India Matters
Naveen Jindal. (File photo)
India has turned into police state: Congress on ED raids on Naveen Jinda
Maharashtra minister Nawab Malik (Photo | PTI)
SC rejects bail plea of Maharashtra minister Nawab Malik in money laundering case
Bollywood actor Ajay Devgn (Photo | PTI)
Ajay Devgn defends association with tobacco brand, calls it 'personal choice'
Security forces in Kashmir valley (Representational Image | AP)
Jawan killed, 4 hurt in Jammu encounter; death toll in Baramula rises to 4

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp