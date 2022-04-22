Cochin Shipyard Ltd set to build two 62T bollard pull tugs

By Express News Service

KOCHI: Cochin Shipyard Ltd’s (CSL) wholly-owned subsidiary Tebma Shipyards Ltd (TSL) has signed an agreement with Ocean Sparkle Ltd to build two 62 tonne bollard pull tugs. The vessel will be built at Tebma Shipyard facility at Malpe, Karnataka.

The vessels will have a length of 33m and a breadth of 11.9 m. The vessel will have a free-running speed of 12.5 knots and a bollard pull capacity of 62 tonnes.Ocean Sparkle is a service provider in the comprehensive port operations and management sector. It owns and operates more than 75 tugs in various ports in India and other parts of the world, making it the largest port operations and management company in the country.

Cochin Shipyard Ltd recently took over Tebma Shipyards Ltd as its wholly-owned subsidiary yard. It is dedicated to constructing tugs, specialised vessels (dredgers etc), ferries and coastal vessels to cater to the market needs.