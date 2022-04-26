STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Kochi

Kerala author’s efforts to popularise mridangam among global audience 

Mridangam gives life to many artistic forms, be it dance or Carnatic renditions.

Published: 26th April 2022 06:43 AM  |   Last Updated: 26th April 2022 06:43 AM   |  A+A-

By Arya U R
Express News Service

KOCHI: Mridangam gives life to many artistic forms, be it dance or Carnatic renditions. The percussion instrument is more than an accompaniment for classical performances says the book Resounding Mridangam penned by artist Erickavu N Sunil, a Grade A mridangam artist at All India Radio and Doordarshan.

The 45-year-old Haripad native who started learning mridangam at age four, did a comprehensive research for the book for 10 years and published it through Amazon last year. Sunil, who is now settled in Thiruvananthapuram, was an IT professional. He quit his job last year to pursue his interest in mridangam. “I have been performing solo and in groups all these years in between my job. To concentrate more on mridangam, I left the IT profession last June. The book details my insights, knowledge and analytics. It is written in English for a global audience,” Sunil explained.

The book, having eight chapters, has profiles of veteran masters and many unknown artists. Sunil was successful in collecting the data from 97-year-old mridangam maestro Padma Shri T K Murthy.  “The book also profiles a total of 217 great masters across the country. Among them, profiles like Tanjore Narayanaswamy Appa who is considered the father of modern mridangam playing to veteran Padma Shri Dandamudi Sumathi Ram Mohan Rao are included,” added Sunil.

The book gives a general view of music which has terminology that can be understood by western musicians also. According to him, the book has already become part of the syllabus for music students at various universities including the University of Kerala. 

Another highlight of the book is its detailing of the the physics behind the mridangam music instrument which was explored by Nobel laureate CV Raman for one of his experiments with sounds.The book gives a general view of music which has terminology that can be understood by western musicians also. According to him, the book has already become part of the syllabus for music students at various universities including the University of Kerala. 

Another highlight of the book is its detailing of the the physics behind the mridangam music instrument which was explored by Nobel laureate CV Raman for one of his experiments with sounds.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
India Matters
Hardik Patel (Photo | PTI)
Central leaders must ensure I remain in Congress: Hardik
Yashwant Sinha (File | PTI)
Opposition unity must be on basis of equality of all parties: Yashwant Sinha
Prashant Kishor (File | PTI)
Congress sets up panels, no word on Prashant Kishor
CM Hemant Soren (Photo | PTI)
Jharkhand Hemant Soren in soup as BJP alleges land allotment scam

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp