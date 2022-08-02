Sex is not a dirty word

Krishna PS By

Express News Service

KOCHI: Sex education would be made part of the school curriculum in Kerala, General Education Minister V Sivankutty declared last Friday. A new module, he added, would be introduced within two years. Sivankutty’s statement followed the High Court’s recent observations on the lack of systematic and scientific sex education classes provided at schools in the state.

Last week, while hearing an abortion plea involving a 13-year-old girl, Justice V G Arun said: “I am compelled to express concern at the increasing number of child pregnancies, in which at least some cases involve close relatives. In my opinion, it is high time the state government took a relook at the sexual education being imparted in our schools.”

The sexually abused teenager was in the 30th week of pregnancy, and the court allowed abortion.

In June, while hearing a Pocso case, Justice Bechu Kurian Thomas pointed out that “young children, irrespective of gender, indulge in such acts, unmindful of the drastic consequences”.

“This court is witnessing an alarming rise in the number of sexual offences being committed on schoolchildren,” he noted in the judgment.“In many cases, the perpetrators of the crime are either students or persons young in age, and the alleged crime-a result of relationships that went beyond platonic love.”

Students, the judge stressed, should have scientific sexual education as well as knowledge about the legalities.

Stigma over ‘sex’

Notably, in 2019, at least 20,995 teenage pregnancies were reported in Kerala, according to government data. Lack of awareness is staggering among not just schoolchildren, but the youth in general, too, say analysts. Youngsters as well as teachers blame the stigma associated with the word ‘sex’. “Even teachers are reluctant to teach the chapter on reproduction in our biology textbook,” says Devika R, a PG student at the University of Kerala.

A cultural taboo associated with sex remains, says Sreena K, head of the English department at Amrita School of Arts and Sciences, Kochi. “Sex is ‘permitted’ only after marriage in our society,” she says.

“So discussing sex or nudity is considered to be ill. However, children have access to the internet, which provides incomplete, unscientific info that is not age-appropriate. This is dangerous. Hence, imparting proper awareness is vital.”

Former state gender adviser Dr T K Anandi says even the term ‘sex education’ is a sensitive issue. “About 10-20 years ago, we were freely using the term,” she adds. “However, now, it is ‘koumara vidyabhyasam’ in Malayalam or adolescent education in English. It is essential to call it what it is.”

At the state-run Nirbhaya Homes, Anandi notes, there are hundreds of teenage girls — most of them victims of sexual abuse. “Many are pregnant, many delivered babies. Most of them even now don’t know where babies come from,” she says. Some of them, she notes, had become pregnant after having ‘consensual sex’ with boys of their age.

‘Start at home’

According to experts like Anandi, the first step should be normalising words such as sex and using the correct terms for our body parts. School heads and teachers agree with experts. “Basics of sex education should start at home,” says Fr Jose Charubil, principal of St John’s Model HSS, Nalanchira, Thiruvananthapuram.

“Parents should educate children, irrespective of gender, about menstruation, etc. And this should continue scientifically at school. Age-appropriate sex education is important for the lower classes, too.”

Kochi-based Greets Public School Principal Jaya Sabin says she has initiated plans to provide effective awareness. “We are discussing the topics to be included in the module,” she adds. “Lack of awareness is dangerous. We are failing our children by our talks of morality. Their safety should be paramount.”

‘Safe space for kids to open up’

The school’s health and wellness coordinator, Dr Anoushka Thomsen, says it is important to teach children that “sex is not a taboo” and “our body is nothing to be ashamed of”. “However, we should be careful about how to teach them,” she adds. “At our school, this month, we will start classes for the lower primary students about ‘good touch’ and ‘bad touch’. It is also important to provide children with a safe space to open up.”

Gender and sex education expert Prof Veena J S points out that teachers should also be given training. “As our society is rigid when it comes to the topic of sex, many teachers are also shy and reluctant to even say the word out loud,” she notes. “Also, there are many parents who are against the idea of sex education. They get stuck at the word ‘sex’. This should change.”

It’s been decades since governments have been speaking about sex education, but nothing effective has materialised, says Veena. “If a curriculum is being drafted, it should include all medical and legal matters related to the human body and mind. It should be taught with emphasis on the rights of children,” she adds.

“There should be specifics on consent for a sexual act, how sexual acts should be based on mutual respect, etc.” Veena also emphasises the need for children to believe they can open up to adults without the fear of being judged. “Then, they would be comfortable to reveal if they are facing issues,” she adds. “So, the first step is to remove the stigma.”

Anoushka agrees, adding that students should also be taught about puberty and how to deal with the physical and psychological changes it brings. “One-to-one sessions will also help students open up,” she says. “Children should be able to talk about their feelings, doubts, relationships, etc, freely. This helps us assess if they need any help.”

‘Current system is not enough’

Though in many government and aided schools, experts give “awareness classes”, teachers believe these do not suffice. “What happens is they take a one-hour session once or twice a year. It does not work,” says Anoop John, a teacher at Ramamangalam High School in Ernakulam. “Though there is a textbook for health education, which is part of the physical education curriculum, it does not cover anything related to sex.”

The How & When

Dr T K Anandi, former state gender adviser, says discussions on the need for sex education have been going on for years. In her opinion, sex education, especially about reproduction, should start from Class VII. “First, teachers should be taught about the need for sex education,” she says.

In Class VII, teach about our body. It is natural for children at 13 to be curious about their bodies, especially when hormones and body parts are developing. Also, teach them about the scientific aspect — XY, XX and the combinations of the X and Y chromosomes. Teach them that is the only difference between genders (including transgenders), hence there is no need to fix the gender roles and responsibilities.

At 13, 14 and 15 years, teach them, both girls and boys, about the changes like menstruation and production of sperm/egg and how they experience these processes. Teach them these scientifically, without basing anything on religious beliefs and misinformation, especially menstruation and premenstrual tension and anxieties, and masturbation.

In Class IX or X, teach them about copulation, fertility and reproduction, especially about consent. It will help in preventing exploitation. How a girl should not be seen as a body alone, and how a healthy relationship should develop between genders have to be taught.

Till Plus-Two, teach them about pregnancy, what is intercourse, sexualities etc. After 18, continue sex education about delivery, post-partum depression, etc. Teach them only a woman has the right to decide whether she should be pregnant or what to do with the foetus.

Proper use of condoms is a must to prevent unwanted pregnancies and unhealthy abortions.

Preventing diseases

“Many forms of the uterus and cervical cancers can be prevented to an extent. There are vaccinations available. Through sex education, we can teach youngsters about sexually transmitted diseases and the importance of vaccines,” says Prof Veena J S.

‘Touchy’ terms

Kerala State Legal Service Authority (KSLSA) recently submitted to the high court that the ‘good touch - bad touch’ approach was ambiguous and confusing for children. “We should teach children what bad touch is, and about sexual intentions involved,” says KSLSA counsel Parvathi Menon A. “Teach them what is safe touch and unsafe touch, secret touch or unwanted touch. Explain what these are. It is also imperative for children to know about Pocso law. For instance, even consensual sex between minors is considered an offence under Pocso. Also, anyone who comes to know about such violations is bound by law to report them to the authorities. Children’s curiosities also have ramifications.”

The main reason for improper sex education is religion. Religion treats women and men differently. The first step is to provide counselling for parents. Two, provide common classes for all genders. They will learn that these things are normal

Raju Mathew, professor, BCM College

Sex ed is the need of the hour for today’s kids, who prefer experimenting with their lives, rather than contemplating about consequences. It’s also the best method to promote gender equality

Reshma Krishnan, PhD student

No school here teaches about the reality of what we need to face in adult life. Many youths are not aware of what sex is, or what safe sex is. There is one chapter in biology at school. Even that is often ignored by teachers.

M S Amritha, journalism student

Parents should educate children, irrespective of gender, about menstruation, etc. And this should continue scientifically at school. Age-appropriate sex education is important for the lower classes, too

Fr Jose Charubil, principal of St John’s Model HSS, Thiruvananthapuram

