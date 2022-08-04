Home Cities Kochi

CIAL to buy two advanced fire-and-safety vehicles

Sources said the cost of one vehicle is nearly Rs 7 crore.

Published: 04th August 2022 07:05 AM  |   Last Updated: 04th August 2022 07:05 AM   |  A+A-

Airport, Kochi

Kochi airport. (Representational Image | EPS)

By Express News Service

KOCHI: Cochin International Airport Limited (CIAL) has decided to purchase two advanced vehicles from Austria’s Rosenbauer Group, one of the world’s largest manufacturers of fire-service vehicles and firefighting equipment. CIAL has placed an order for two PANTHER 6X6 vehicles, which will replace its existing 20-year-old fleet. The new vehicles are expected to reach the Airport Rescue and Fire Fighting Service (ARFF) by February 2023.

Sources said the cost of one vehicle is nearly Rs 7 crore. The new vehicles will actively combat aircraft fire, and assist the ARFF team during evacuation process. They will also ensure a fast and safe response to emergency sites under any environmental condition. At present, ARFF has six vehicles, including two Iveco Magirus and four RB old CFT.

“Procuring advanced machinery for augmenting and modernising our fleet was a long-discussed move which had to be put on hold owing to the pandemic. We revisited our plan to purchase Rosenbauer vehicles from Austria, which are expected to arrive soon in the CIAL ARFF fleet,” said S Suhas, managing director of CIAL.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Kochi airport
India Matters
Congress leader Rahul Gandhi (Photo | PTI)
'Not afraid of Narendra Modi, will not be intimidated': Rahul Gandhi on ED action in National Herald case
Uddhav Thackeray (L) and Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde. (File Photo)
Relief for Uddhav as SC asks EC not to decide Eknath Shinde faction's plea to be considered real Shiv Sena
Image for representational purpose only. (File | Photo)
IT ministry to conduct quarterly audit of compliance by social media firms
Image used for representational purposes (Photo | PTI)
Amid Chinese aggression, India, US to carry out mega military exercise in Uttarakhand's Auli in October

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp