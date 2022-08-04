CIAL to buy two advanced fire-and-safety vehicles

By Express News Service

KOCHI: Cochin International Airport Limited (CIAL) has decided to purchase two advanced vehicles from Austria’s Rosenbauer Group, one of the world’s largest manufacturers of fire-service vehicles and firefighting equipment. CIAL has placed an order for two PANTHER 6X6 vehicles, which will replace its existing 20-year-old fleet. The new vehicles are expected to reach the Airport Rescue and Fire Fighting Service (ARFF) by February 2023. Sources said the cost of one vehicle is nearly Rs 7 crore. The new vehicles will actively combat aircraft fire, and assist the ARFF team during evacuation process. They will also ensure a fast and safe response to emergency sites under any environmental condition. At present, ARFF has six vehicles, including two Iveco Magirus and four RB old CFT. “Procuring advanced machinery for augmenting and modernising our fleet was a long-discussed move which had to be put on hold owing to the pandemic. We revisited our plan to purchase Rosenbauer vehicles from Austria, which are expected to arrive soon in the CIAL ARFF fleet,” said S Suhas, managing director of CIAL.