Muvattupuzha road caves in, causes traffic snarl

A small portion of the road caved in by 8.30pm on Tuesday but it became huge gradually.

KOCHI: A deep trench formed on the approach road to Muvatupuzha bridge on MC Road after earth caved in following heavy rain on Tuesday night. As a section of the approach road also sank after the trench formed, vehicles on the route were diverted causing a heavy traffic snarl-up for about six hours. However, the trench and caved-in road were filled with concrete and single-lane traffic was restored.

A small portion of the road caved in by 8.30pm on Tuesday but it became huge gradually. Soon, traffic was diverted through the old bridge. An expert team headed by the PWD executive engineer inspected the bridge.Muvattupuzha MLA Mathew Kuzhalnadan, who visited the spot, said vehicular traffic has been restored. . “A detailed examination will be conducted. Now, only single-lane traffic is allowed through the bridge” he added.

