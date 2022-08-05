Marottichal, A waterfall hidden in the woods
KOCHI: Marottichal announces its presence in the form of a sudden, steady, cool breeze. Located in the suburbs of Thrissur, about 17km from Amballur Junction situated on the national highway, Marottichal is a sight for sore eyes. The narrow road winds through rubber plantations that lead to a hidden waterfall.
The Ilanjippara waterfalls, also known as Marottichal falls, could spring a surprise for a first-time visitor. Situated deep inside the forest, it remains concealed during the road journey. After parking the vehicle on the roadside, there is a 500m walk through rubber trees. Gradually, the sound of the gushing waters becomes audible. Mystical feel envelopes one.
Trekking through rocks and jungle tracks, which are protected by electric fencing, one reaches the lower part of the waterfall -- a stunning sight. Most parts of the waterfall stream are not deep, making it an ideal holiday spot for families with children.
“There was also another waterfall about 3km away. One has to walk through the forest. It was closed down by the forest department two years ago. It is similar to the Athirappilly waterfall,” says Shinoj T V (26), a local resident.
Another attraction of the place is a natural ‘fish spa’ in the clear water. There are ‘natural swings’ made of wild creepers, too. Local tea shops serve quick eats. For some spicy treats, especially fish varieties, head straight to the toddy shop.
Weekender
Column on getaways to disconnect from stress and reconnect with life
Marottichal waterfalls
Distance from Kochi: 70km (approx)
Nearby attractions
Peechi dam - 10km
Orappan Kettu waterfalls- 12km
Chimmini dam - 21km
Stay: Homestays and resort
(Rs 500 to Rs 7,000 per night)