KCBC urges govt mechanisms to protect country’s secularism

The statement was released marking the end of the five-day-long August session of KCBC.

Published: 07th August 2022 07:17 AM  |   Last Updated: 07th August 2022 07:17 AM   |  A+A-

Image used for representational purposes only. (File Photo)

By Express News Service

KOCHI: The Kerala Catholic Bishops’ Council (KCBC) on Saturday issued a statement urging the government mechanisms to take adequate measures to counter the rising incidents harming the secular character of India. The statement was released marking the end of the five-day-long August session of KCBC.

In the backdrop of India celebrating 75th Independence Day, the statement said the achievements made by the country over the years in scientific, agriculture, business and marketing sectors have been remarkable.
“Let us be able to renew our pledge to stand for unity, integrity and upholding fraternity and secularism envisaged in the Constitution of India. The government mechanisms should be able to counter the rising incidents of harming secularism in India,” Cardinal Mar George Alencherry, president of KCBC, said in the statement.

The statement also pointed out the concerns of the farmers on the recent buffer zone issue and the struggles of the coastal population. The government should submit a detailed study on the buffer zone issue within the time allotted by the Supreme Court, read the statement. “The government should intervene in resolving the issues raised by those residing in the coastal areas,” said the statement.

