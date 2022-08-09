Kicking up a karate dream

Steni Simon By

Express News Service

KOCHI: For teenager Bindya Bashi, karate is not just a martial art. It is a lifestyle and a way of living that involves discipline, dedication and respect.A resident of Pathadipalam in Kochi, the young karate champ is on cloud nine, as she recently represented India and bagged the bronze medal (junior female category) at the Karate World Tournament held in Okinawa, the martial art island of Japan. Notably, over 2,200 participants from 27 countries participated in the event, which concluded on Sunday.

“I beat an Okinawan opponent to bag the bronze. It was a moment of pride,” says Bindya, speaking to Express over phone from Okinawa. “Japan is a beautiful country, and we were given the best hospitality. Okinawa is a place of historical significance, and karate is an integral part of the community’s day to day life. Japanese culture is unique, and it was amazing to learn how they respect martial arts.”

Learning karate since the age of six, Bindya always had a dream of becoming a ‘champion’. “My mother, Babitha Mohan, wanted to learn karate as a child, but could not because of some personal problems,” says the Class XII student of Rajagiri Higher Secondary School, Kochi. “Mom always wished to see me master the martial art. She has been my pillar of support. My grandmother, Chandrika K C, too, was the chief motivator! She has been super-enthusiastic about my karate journey.”

Bindya, who wants to study astrobiology, went to a karate training centre near her house in Pathadipalam from Class I to VI. Later, she joined the Hombu Dojo-Kyudokan Karate Headquarters in Pathalam, where she trained and earned a black belt.In May, Bindya wasselected for the world tournament, which is held once in four years. “Representing the country has always been a dream,” she says.

“I have always looked up to my coach N A Nazeer, who is the national chief of the Kyudokan Karate School. Before the tournament, I went through meticulous training for more than three hours a day, under the guidance of my trainer Martin Vijosh.”

The biggest challenge, she says, was to “be patient” and “maintain control” during bouts. “In any sport, consistency and high motivation are essential. For that, one needs to be persistent, patient.”Karate, Bindya adds, helped change her personality “in a big way”. It helped increase her focus and concentration. “Karate has taught me to control my emotions,” she says. “Moreover, I believe people should learn karate for self-defence.”

Bindya says she would right away start preparing for the Okinawa World Tournament (seniors), which will be held after four years. “My long-term karate dream is to master kubido, a Japanese martial art using weapons,” she adds.

Interestingly, Bindya is a footballer, too. “I used to play for Sacon FC, and also at the sub-district level,” she says, adding that Cristiano Ronaldo is her role model.“I have tried to emulate a lot from his lifestyle and attitude towards the game. That has helped boost my determination and motivation,” she says.

