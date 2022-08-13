Travel any distance for Rs 10 on Kochi Metro on Independence Day

By Express News Service

KOCHI: The Kochi Metro has lined up a series of programmes for the public as part of the 75th Independence Day celebrations on Monday. Under the ‘Freedom to Travel’ offer, commuters including those having Kochi One Cards and QR tickets can travel any distance on Kochi Metro from 6am to 11pm for `10. Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav celebrations will be on from morning until night.

A cyclathon will be held at the JLN Stadium. A Freedom Music Night will be organised at the Vyttila station. “We want all to be a part of the Independence Day celebrations. We are arranging a variety of programmes and want the public to be a part of it,” said a Kochi Metro official.

