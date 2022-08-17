Home Cities Kochi

Excerpts from life

Artist Sunil Linus De inaugurated the exhibition giving the limelight to the diverse viewpoints and techniques used by the emerging artists.

Published: 17th August 2022 06:54 AM  |   Last Updated: 17th August 2022 04:05 PM   |  A+A-

By Steni Simon
Express News Service

KOCHI: The paintings on display at David Hall in Fort Kochi tell the story of each artist’s life. Around 64 paintings have been showcased at the exhibition titled ‘Ekya Bonded By Colours’, featuring 14 artists. 
Artist Sunil Linus De inaugurated the exhibition giving the limelight to the diverse viewpoints and techniques used by the emerging artists.

“We all come from diverse backgrounds. However, we connected and have been exchanging our thoughts over social media for a long time. Since the Covid-induced lockdown restrictions have eased, we decided to come together and display our artworks,” says Asha Nair, one of the artists. 

The word ‘Ekya’ means ‘oneness’ and the exhibition shows how art brought people who are diverse enough together. Though most of the works displayed are in watercolours, artists have also experimented with acrylic and oil mediums. 

Palakkad-based artist Aneesh V P, currently working as a designer at a digital marketing company in Bengaluru, has displayed three paintings. One, titled Pluviophile, portrays a rainy day with people carrying umbrellas. However, what makes it unique is the minute detailing. “Unlike mediums like acrylic, watercolour is difficult to control. We need to be careful as the colour might spread,” says Aneesh, who also created the logo for the exhibition.

Many artists have also explored landscape and portrait works in their paintings. Artist M Jayakrishnan, currently a business consultant, loves to dabble in watercolours. Most of his works are based on nature and his surroundings. Lt Col Sharlet C Das, who has been serving in the army as a doctor, has portrayed in her works the challenging situations in the war zones in his works. 

Other artists include Roy Karathra, Shana Gokul, Dr Saaya Manathara, Satheesh Kumar, Ramachandran Aarsha, Sudhi Peepiy, Sathya Shenoy, Mohanraj, Swapna Vijayaraj and Rekha Santosh.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
India Matters
Indian flag (File Photo | PTI)
Where are we: 75 years after Independence?
AIADMK leader O Panneerselvam pays floral tribute to former Chief Minister of Tamil Nadu, late J Jayalalithaa. (Photo | P Jawahar)
OPS wins legal battle in Madras HC, dual leadership to continue in AIADMK for now
Bollywood actor Jacqueline Fernandez (Fie | AFP)
ED to name Jacqueline Fernandez as accused in conman money laundering case
Image used for representational purpose. (Photo | Aasawari Kulkarni, Feminism in India)
'You wore sexually provocative dress': Kerala court's remark on attire of harassment case plainant

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp