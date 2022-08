By Express News Service

KOCHI: Celebrating the spirit of Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav, a Kochi school has hoisted the biggest tricolour in the state. The students of Asoka World School at Elamakkara in Kochi hoisted a flag with a length of 13.5 m and a height of 9 m at 9 am on Saturday.

The school authorities claimed that this is the biggest flag hoisted by any school in the country.

