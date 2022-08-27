BPCL to set up 8.4 MW DC solar plant

By Express News Service

KOCHI: The Bharat Petroleum Corporation Ltd (BPCL) commenced work to set up a 8.4 MW DC solar power plant on its Kochi Refinery campus on Thursday. The plant will be spread across 25 acre of land at Irumpanam. Once completed, it will generate about 123 lakh units of electricity, which will be used for operations at the Kochi Refinery.

BPCL has chalked out plans to build a strong renewable energy portfolio with a n aim to achieve 1 gigawatt of renewable energy by 2025. The ground-breaking ceremony was conducted in the presence of executive director Ajith Kumar K and BPCL renewable energy wing head Shelly Abraham.

“This is another step towards enhancing the green energy capabilities of Kochi Refinery. We are continuing efforts to generate green energy through roof-mounted and ground-mounted solar power projects. In 2018 we commissioned a roof-mounted 120 kwp solar power plant,” said Ajith Kumar.“An MoU was signed with Solar Energy Corporation of India for leveraging their expertise in developing solar power projects,” said Shelly Abraham.

KOCHI: The Bharat Petroleum Corporation Ltd (BPCL) commenced work to set up a 8.4 MW DC solar power plant on its Kochi Refinery campus on Thursday. The plant will be spread across 25 acre of land at Irumpanam. Once completed, it will generate about 123 lakh units of electricity, which will be used for operations at the Kochi Refinery. BPCL has chalked out plans to build a strong renewable energy portfolio with a n aim to achieve 1 gigawatt of renewable energy by 2025. The ground-breaking ceremony was conducted in the presence of executive director Ajith Kumar K and BPCL renewable energy wing head Shelly Abraham. “This is another step towards enhancing the green energy capabilities of Kochi Refinery. We are continuing efforts to generate green energy through roof-mounted and ground-mounted solar power projects. In 2018 we commissioned a roof-mounted 120 kwp solar power plant,” said Ajith Kumar.“An MoU was signed with Solar Energy Corporation of India for leveraging their expertise in developing solar power projects,” said Shelly Abraham.