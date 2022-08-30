NHAI to build underpasses, flyover at Cheranalloor

By Express News Service

KOCHI: The construction of the 25-km Edappally-Moothakunnam stretch of NH-66 is expected to gain momentum by October. A meeting of National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) officials, Ernakulam MLA T J Vinod, and Cheranalloor panchayat officials was held last week to discuss issues related to NH development on the stretch. At the meeting, NH officials informed that a flyover at Signal Junction and five underpasses in Cheranalloor will be constructed as part of the project.

“Along with the highway, a six-lane flyover, 7-m-wide service roads, and drainage will be constructed. The NHAI has set a 30-month deadline to complete the project. The national highway will be constructed as per norms,” said Vinod.

“As part of land acquisition, the government has spent over `1,500 crore towards compensation and rehabilitation,” he said. “Almost 60% of land acquisition procedures have been completed and the demolition work is in progress. NHAI officials will visit the project site in October-November and the work is expected to begin soon,” the MLA said.

The uncertainty in the construction of a new highway has led to several protests from residents of the area over the years.“Initially, it was proposed to build a cloverleaf flyover here. But the move failed as the residents opposed it as the project needed more land,” said K J Rajesh, Cheranalloor grama panchayat president.

“The agitation has now come to an end as the NHAI officials have ensured that a flyover and five underpasses, with adequate height for easy movement of vehicles, will be constructed and the residents won’t have to give up more land,” said Rajesh.

Officials also assured that those who had to give up their land for the project would be permitted to construct a house at a distance of three metres from the NH. The project is part of the 164-km Edappally-Ramanattukara NH-66 stretch which was proposed over three decades ago.

