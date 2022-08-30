Pepper, bamboo and lost golf balls 

Anna Jose By

Express News Service

KOCHI: It is not just the storied Fort Kochi that has a colourful past. Mulavukad Island, also referred to as Bolgatty, has a rich and checkered history, too. Four villages – Bolgatty, Ponjikkara, Ponnarimangalam and Mulavukad – form the Mulavukad Island, a serene and picturesque spot. There are several stories about the origin of the name ‘Mulavukad’.

Former Malayalam professor at the Science Academy, Unni Ramath, says that the name came from the term Mulakkood (pepper-nest).“During the Dutch rule, the island was known for having a pepper godown,” says the 69-year-old. “The stored pepper was later exported. In my childhood, I’ve seen underground concrete granaries here. They probably were used as pepper godowns back then.”

Ramath adds the island was once known as Marijavanam (pepper forest) as well.

However, Nazar M K, a fisherman and a local politician, says the island’s relation with pepper is just a story popularised by writer Ponjikkara Rafi. “There are no official records that prove it,” he adds.

Mulavukad panchayat president V S Akbar, meanwhile, offers another story. “The place had a lot of bamboos. As a result, the name ‘Mulamkood’ (bamboo-nest) came into existence. Later, that might have become Mulavukad,” he says.

The most amusing tale is linked to the nomenclature of Bolgatty. “The Dutch palace here was once famous for hosting golf sessions,” says ward member Nicholas de Couth, adding that the story should be taken with a pinch of salt.

“Often, the ball would end up in the nearby bushes. So the natives, some of whom became caddies, would say “ball kaattil” (ball in the woods). Ball-kaattil eventually became Bolgatty!”

Weekly column on the history of place names in the city. Got any whacky suggestions? Write to cityexpresskoc@gmail.com

