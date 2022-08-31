Home Cities Kochi

Pothole filling on NH stretch to be finished in a month

Speaking to TNIE, Antony Pius, vice-president, Operation, EKK Ltd., said the retarring work on the stretch will start by the middle of September.

By Express News Service

KOCHI: The pothole-filling work on the national highway stretch between Mannuthy and Edappally will be completed within a month. EKK Ltd, a Kochi-based company, has bagged the project worth `58.8 crore after beating two companies that participated in the tender. One company was disqualified by the National Highways Authority of India (NHAI).

The NHAI was forced to speed up the repair work following the death of a motorcyclist after he fell into a pothole at Angamaly a few weeks ago and the lackadaisical attitude of Guruvayur Infrasture Ltd (GIL), which failed to execute the work.

Speaking to TNIE, Antony Pius, vice-president, Operation, EKK Ltd., said the retarring work on the stretch will start by the middle of September. “ As per the findings of NHAI, 12km of stretch needs to be repaired. Because of the heavy rain, it is not possible to begin the work within a few days. Once the rain weakens, we will start the work. The 26km of service road needs to be repaired and re-tarred along the stretch. Once it is started, we will be able to complete the work within a month,” said Antony.

The project also includes the construction of a bridge at Chalakudy, which was stalled for several months after GIL failed to complete the project on time. “ We have only received the letter of interest from the NHAI. An agreement needs to be signed and a performance guarantee cheque has to be submitted to begin the work. As per our plan, the construction of the Chalakudy bridge will take nearly six months. We are planning to start the work by mid-September,” he added. Other major projects for the NHAI include the four-laning of the Thalassery-Mahe Bypass and the construction of a four-lane ROB in Neeleswar town.

