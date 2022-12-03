Tales of Lord Siva, Arjuna and the ‘serpent’ rishi

Mahima Anna Jacob By

Express News Service

KOCHI: Situated in the heart of Kochi, the Ernakulam Siva Temple is one of Kerala’s foremost Hindu shrines. According to belief, the presiding deity ‘Ernakulathappan’ is the protector of the city.

“Lord Siva is called the ‘Desha naadhan’ (one who protects the city), and that’s how the name Ernakulathappan (Father or Lord of Ernakulam) came to be,” says Ernakulam Kshetra Kshema Samithi president Rajendra Prasad. “The temple’s energy radiates across the region.”

The current temple structure was constructed in the 19th century, and was one of the seven royal shrines of the Kochi maharajas. As per legend, the temple is linked to the Mahabharata. To test the devotion of Arjuna, Lord Siva disguises himself as ‘Kiratha’, a revered tribal hunter form.

Lord Siva sees a wild boar charging towards Arjuna. Both shoot arrows at the boar. An argument ensues over who killed the boar, and that leads to a battle. As Kiratha emerges victor, Arjuna makes a Shivling out of the mud and performs a pooja. Pleased by Arjuna’s devotion, Lord Siva blesses him with the Pashupatha Arrow.

“This story is quite popular, but it is unclear whether Shivling at the temple was made by Arjuna. It is also believed that it came from the earth by itself (Swayambhoo),” says Rajendra. He adds that the place where the temple stands was initially known as ‘Rishinagakulam’. It is believed that this name later evolved into ‘Ernakulam’.

Legend says Devala, a sage who was trapped in a snake’s body after being cursed by his guru, once saw a Shivling submerged in the mud here. In the hope of redeeming himself from the curse, he began worshipping the Shivling. Seeing this, the natives named Devala ‘Rishi Nagam’.

Finally, Lord Siva and Goddess Parvathi appeared and asked Devala to take a dip in the nearby pond for redemption. That’s how the area got the name Rishinagakulam. “Sage Villimangala Swamiyar was the first to offer prayer to Shivling here, and set up a temple,” says Rajendra.

“There’s a story that he had a dreamt of this Shivling. He came down on a pilgrimage and found the Linga at Rishinagakulam. The same Shivling is worshipped even now.” Rajendra adds it is one the few temples where the deity faces the sea, towards the west. The temple is now under the maintenance of the Cochin Devaswom Board, and the grand annual festival here lasts for eight days, usually in January or February.

