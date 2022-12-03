Home Cities Kochi

Tales of Lord Siva, Arjuna and the ‘serpent’ rishi

Situated in the heart of Kochi, the Ernakulam Siva Temple is one of Kerala’s foremost Hindu shrines. According to belief, the presiding deity ‘Ernakulathappan’ is the protector of the city. 

Published: 03rd December 2022 06:24 AM  |   Last Updated: 03rd December 2022 06:24 AM   |  A+A-

By Mahima Anna Jacob
Express News Service

KOCHI: Situated in the heart of Kochi, the Ernakulam Siva Temple is one of Kerala’s foremost Hindu shrines. According to belief, the presiding deity ‘Ernakulathappan’ is the protector of the city. 
“Lord Siva is called the ‘Desha naadhan’ (one who protects the city), and that’s how the name Ernakulathappan (Father or Lord of Ernakulam) came to be,” says Ernakulam Kshetra Kshema Samithi president Rajendra Prasad. “The temple’s energy radiates across the region.” 

The current temple structure was constructed in the 19th century, and was one of the seven royal shrines of the Kochi maharajas.  As per legend, the temple is linked to the Mahabharata. To test the devotion of Arjuna, Lord Siva disguises himself as ‘Kiratha’, a revered tribal hunter form. 

Lord Siva sees a wild boar charging towards Arjuna. Both shoot arrows at the boar. An argument ensues over who killed the boar, and that leads to a battle. As Kiratha emerges victor, Arjuna makes a Shivling out of the mud and performs a pooja. Pleased by Arjuna’s devotion, Lord Siva blesses him with the Pashupatha Arrow. 

“This story is quite popular, but it is unclear whether Shivling at the temple was made by Arjuna. It is also believed that it came from the earth by itself (Swayambhoo),” says Rajendra.  He adds that the place where the temple stands was initially known as ‘Rishinagakulam’. It is believed that this name later evolved into ‘Ernakulam’. 

Legend says Devala, a sage who was trapped in a snake’s body after being cursed by his guru, once saw a Shivling submerged in the mud here. In the hope of redeeming himself from the curse, he began worshipping the Shivling. Seeing this, the natives named Devala ‘Rishi Nagam’. 

Finally, Lord Siva and Goddess Parvathi appeared and asked Devala to take a dip in the nearby pond for redemption. That’s how the area got the name Rishinagakulam. “Sage Villimangala Swamiyar was the first to offer prayer to Shivling here, and set up a temple,” says Rajendra. 

“There’s a story that he had a dreamt of this Shivling. He came down on a pilgrimage and found the Linga at Rishinagakulam. The same Shivling is worshipped even now.” Rajendra adds it is one the few temples where the deity faces the sea, towards the west. The temple is now under the maintenance of the Cochin Devaswom Board, and the grand annual festival here lasts for eight days, usually in January or February.

There & Then
Weekly column on historic, iconic places in the city. Send suggestions to  cityexpresskoc@
newindianexpress.com

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
India Matters
People attend a mass funeral of civilians killed by the Army in a case of mistaken identity, in Mon district of Nagaland on Monday | PTI
Oting killings: One year on but kin of victims yet to get justice
Students protest at the University of Hyderabad demanding action against the Professor accused of rape.
Hyderabad University Professor held for allegedly molesting student from Thailand
The blast was reported in a house around 11.15 pm on Friday. (Photo | ANI Twitter)
Bengal: Two killed, several injured in blast near venue of TMC's Abhishek Banerjee's rally 
India's Ambassador to the US Taranjit Singh Sandhu hands over the Padma Bhushan award to Google and Alphabet CEO Sundar Pichai.(Photo | PTI)
'India is a part of me': Google and Alphabet CEO Sundar Pichai 

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Fifa World Cup
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp