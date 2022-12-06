CM to open two-day national conference at Cusat

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The Kerala State Higher Education Council (KSHEC) will organise a two-day national conference on Knowledge Translation in medical sciences on December 16 and 17 at Cochin University for Science and Technology (Cusat).

The conference is aimed at reorienting the research sector to be competent in transforming knowledge into uses, services, property and products. Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan will inaugurate the programme to be chaired by Higher Education Minister R Bindu on December 16. The ministers of industry, finance, health, agriculture and animal husbandry will be the guests of honour. All the vice-chancellors of the universities chosen for the establishment of Knowledge Translation Centres will also be present.

Renowned cardiologist M S Valiathan, who is the patron of the programme; prof Samir Kumar Brahmachari, former director general of CSIR, and Dr Salim Yusuf, distinguished professor, School of Medicine, McMaster University, Canada, will be the leaders of the conference. The details of the programme including registration is available on the KSHEC website www.kshec.kerala.gov.in.

