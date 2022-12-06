Home Cities Kochi

CM to open two-day national conference at Cusat

The conference is aimed at reorienting the research sector to be competent in transforming knowledge into uses, services, property and products.

Published: 06th December 2022 07:51 AM  |   Last Updated: 06th December 2022 07:51 AM   |  A+A-

Cusat

Cochin University of Science and Technology (File photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The Kerala State Higher Education Council (KSHEC) will organise a two-day national conference on Knowledge Translation in medical sciences on December 16 and 17 at Cochin University for Science and Technology (Cusat).

The conference is aimed at reorienting the research sector to be competent in transforming knowledge into uses, services, property and products. Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan will inaugurate the programme to be chaired by Higher Education Minister R Bindu on December 16. The ministers of industry, finance, health, agriculture and animal husbandry will be the guests of honour. All the vice-chancellors of the universities chosen for the establishment of Knowledge Translation Centres will also be present.

Renowned cardiologist M S Valiathan, who is the patron of the programme; prof Samir Kumar Brahmachari, former director general of CSIR, and Dr Salim Yusuf, distinguished professor, School of Medicine, McMaster University, Canada, will be the leaders of the conference. The details of the programme including registration is available on the KSHEC website www.kshec.kerala.gov.in.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Cochin University for Science and Technology Kerala State Higher Education Council
India Matters
People attend a mass funeral of civilians killed by the Army in a case of mistaken identity, in Mon district of Nagaland. (File Photo | PTI)
Oting killings: One year on but kin of victims yet to get justice
Students protest at the University of Hyderabad demanding action against the Professor accused of rape.
Hyderabad University Professor held for allegedly molesting student from Thailand
The blast was reported in a house around 11.15 pm on Friday. (Photo | ANI Twitter)
Bengal: Two killed, several injured in blast near venue of TMC's Abhishek Banerjee's rally 
India's Ambassador to the US Taranjit Singh Sandhu hands over the Padma Bhushan award to Google and Alphabet CEO Sundar Pichai.(Photo | PTI)
'India is a part of me': Google and Alphabet CEO Sundar Pichai 

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Fifa World Cup
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp