Home Cities Kochi

Ro-Ro vessel still out of service, Vypeen islanders’ woes continue

Officials say repair work being delayed as spare parts have to come from Denmark

Published: 12th December 2022 06:27 AM  |   Last Updated: 12th December 2022 06:27 AM   |  A+A-

Ro-Ro vessels of Kochi

Ro-Ro vessels of Kochi

By Express News Service

KOCHI:  Despite the launch of two roll-on-roll-off (Ro-Ro) vessels, there has been no end to the travel woes of Vypeen islanders. One of the two Ro-Ro vessels would often be out of service, either for the mandatory dry docking or due to technical glitches. Sethusagar-1, plying on the Vypeen-Fort Kochi route, had stopped its service around four weeks ago due to technical glitches. 

According to Johny Vypeen, a member of Vypeen Janakeeya Kootayama, the authorities are not bothered about resolving the travel issues faced by the common man. “The city is expected to witness heavy rush with the commencement of the Kochi-Muziris Biennale after a gap of four years and the beginning of the Fort Kochi and Vypeen carnival festival,” said Johny. “At least 15% of road traffic towards Fort Kochi from the city could be diverted through Ro-Ro if both the vessels were operational,” he said. There is also a demand to begin the service of passenger boat Fort Queen on the route to reduce the rush, especially during the tourist season. 

Moreover, the travel time from Vypeen to Fort Kochi by road is more than 45 minutes, whereas it takes less than 10 minutes through waterways. “The Kerala Shipping and Inland Navigation Corporation (KSINC) has said that it would deploy its ferry Ro-Ro to operate service between Fort Kochi and Bolgatty. However, this will create traffic congestion at Bolgatty and the passengers heading to Vypeen will have to wait for a longer time to reach their destination,” said Francis Chammany, president of the Vypeen-Fort Kochi Passengers Association. 

Meanwhile, KSINC officials said the spare parts for the Ro-Ro vessel have to come from Denmark, which has caused the delay in completing the repair work. “ We expect that the spare parts will arrive within the next couple of weeks. However, we will assign container Ro-Ro ferry Adi Sankara on the Fort Kochi-Bolgatty route,” said a KSINC official. 

Kochi Mayor M Anilkumar said he will take up the issue with the finance minister to allocate the funds earmarked for the purchase of a third Ro-Ro. Adi Sankara will ply between Fort Kochi and Bolgatty from 7.45am to 4am from Monday.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
India Matters
Bhupendra Patel took oath as the Chief Minister of Gujarat for a second straight term in Gandhinagar. (Photo | PTI)
Bhupendra Patel takes oath as Chief Minister of Gujarat for second term
Congress leader & former minister Raja Pateria speaking to a gathering. (Photo | Twitter, Shehzad_Ind)
MP: Congress leader calls for 'killing' PM Modi to save Constitution; govt orders FIR
Image used for representational purpose only. (Express Illustrations)
Ink attack on Maha minister: Police to summon TV journalist again during probe
ustice Dipankar Datta takes oath as Judge of the Supreme Court of India during a ceremony, in New Delhi. (Photo |PTI)
Justice Dipankar Datta sworn in as Supreme Court judge

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Fifa World Cup
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp