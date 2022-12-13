E-bikes to promote this year’s Kochi Design Week

By Express News Service

KOCHI: Kochi Design Week (KDW), the country’s largest design festival, will use e-bikes to promote the event in the city, turning to the new-age spirit of environmental sustainability.

Organised by the Kerala Startup Mission, the event will be held on December 16 and 17.

Volunteers will ride four electric bicycles manufactured by lifestyle startup VAAN Moto to spread awareness about the festival which provides a platform to present and practise international trends in the field of design.

KDW-3 head of operations & partnerships Keerthi Thilakan said the idea to use e-cycles stemmed from the festival’s fundamental principle of nature conservation and improving awareness of its necessity. “We are keen about resorting to more such steps. They will spread among the public the essential norms around the sustainable environment,” she added.

VAAN Moto CEO Jithu Sukumaran Nair said electric vehicles have been radically changing the face of transportation. “Our e-bikes are imaginative in design, holding aloft the message of conservation. The cycles will strengthen the idea of eco-conservation,” he said.

KOCHI: Kochi Design Week (KDW), the country’s largest design festival, will use e-bikes to promote the event in the city, turning to the new-age spirit of environmental sustainability. Organised by the Kerala Startup Mission, the event will be held on December 16 and 17. Volunteers will ride four electric bicycles manufactured by lifestyle startup VAAN Moto to spread awareness about the festival which provides a platform to present and practise international trends in the field of design. KDW-3 head of operations & partnerships Keerthi Thilakan said the idea to use e-cycles stemmed from the festival’s fundamental principle of nature conservation and improving awareness of its necessity. “We are keen about resorting to more such steps. They will spread among the public the essential norms around the sustainable environment,” she added. VAAN Moto CEO Jithu Sukumaran Nair said electric vehicles have been radically changing the face of transportation. “Our e-bikes are imaginative in design, holding aloft the message of conservation. The cycles will strengthen the idea of eco-conservation,” he said.