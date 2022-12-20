Home Cities Kochi

Mattancherry-based network peddling MDMA busted

Police could nab the other youngsters in the network.

Published: 20th December 2022 07:41 AM

MDMA pills

By Express News Service

KOCHI: City police have unearthed a network of youngsters hailing from Kannur to Thiruvananthapuram who frequent Mattancherry and Fort Kochi to source MDMA from an inter-state gang that is into drug trafficking. The members of the network are based in Mattancherry and Fort Kochi.

The police could find out the modus operandi of the gang after they nabbed a youth identified as Sreenish S, 32, of Koovappadam in Mattancherry, for possession of nearly half a kilo of MDMA a few weeks back.  
A detailed probe following his arrest revealed how the accused belonging to Mattancherry had networked with other youngsters who hail from different parts of the state for trafficking MDMA. Police could nab the other youngsters in the network.

“Apart from youths from Kochi, the network has members from Kannur also. We could nab two youths from Kannur who were part of the network,” said a senior police officer. They were identified as Abid Nazar, 25, and Roshan Joseph, 25, of Alakkode, Kannur.

As per the investigation details, the youths had collectively hatched a criminal conspiracy to sell MDMA and Sreenish was carrying the contraband as per the plan. It was Roshan Joseph who provided the contraband and acted as an intermediary for transporting it.

According to the FIR, police also recovered a hand-held electronic weighing machine from Sreenish along with the MDMA. “He was using the weighing machine to sell the MDMA in small quantities,” police said. The FIR added that Sreenish was picked up by a police patrolling team while he was standing at Kochangadi Road in mysterious circumstances in the night. On conducting a search of the bag on his shoulder, police recovered the packet containing MDMA.

YOUTH’S ARREST HELPS TRACK DOWN GANG
YOUTH'S ARREST HELPS TRACK DOWN GANG

