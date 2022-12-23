Home Cities Kochi

Plans to turn Kochi into ‘Design City’

Additional Chief Secretary Sarada Muraleedharan said Kochi should be prioritised in its designs to make it a sustainable city.

Published: 23rd December 2022 06:52 AM  |   Last Updated: 23rd December 2022 06:52 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

KOCHI: The first meeting of the steering committee formed to coordinate and supervise various activities devised by the corporation to make Kochi a Design City saw the presentation of a road map and action plan for achieving the goal.

The municipal corporation, Kerala Institute of Local Administration and National Institute of Design, Ahmedabad, also signed a memorandum of understanding to collaborate in making Kochi a UNESCO-recognised City of Design Network.

The meeting on Thursday assessed that Kochi, as an unplanned developed city, needs to rely on modern design systems for conservation and further development of its buildings, transport infrastructure, signage, streets, parks, heritage sites and public spaces. Cooperation of various government agencies, industrial establishments, corporates, residents’ associations, engineering firms and experts will be ensured for this purpose. Additional Chief Secretary Sarada Muraleedharan said Kochi should be prioritised in its designs to make it a sustainable city.

