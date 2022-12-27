Final location survey for Sabari rail project sanctioned: Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw

By Express News Service

KOCHI: Union Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw on Monday said the final location survey (FLS) of the proposed rail line between Chengannur and Pampa (75km) has been sanctioned. He was replying to a question posed by Rajya Sabha member PT Usha on the status of the Chengannur-Pampa elevated railway line.

“Further decision on the project will be taken once the survey is completed and results thereon, including traffic requirement, are firmed up,” he said. He said that so far, four railway stations in the state have been identified for major upgradation.

“Ernakulam Junction, Ernakulam Town, Kollam, and Thiruvananthapuram have been identified for redevelopment under the scheme,” said the minister.

NO HIGH-SPEED TRAINS FOR KERALA ANYTIME SOON

Union Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw, while replying to a query put forth by P T Usha in the Rajya Sabha said, “No feasibility study has been undertaken for the operation of high-speed trains in Kerala.” “Presently, six pairs of Vande Bharat trains are in operation. Besides, the introduction of additional or new trains is an ongoing process that depends on factors like operational feasibility and availability of rolling stocks.”

