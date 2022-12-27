Home Cities Kochi

Final location survey for Sabari rail project sanctioned: Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw

He said that so far, four railway stations in the state have been identified for major upgradation.

Published: 27th December 2022 06:41 AM  |   Last Updated: 27th December 2022 06:41 AM   |  A+A-

Union Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw

Union Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw. (Photo | PTI)

By Express News Service

KOCHI: Union Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw on Monday said the final location survey (FLS) of the proposed rail line between Chengannur and Pampa (75km) has been sanctioned. He was replying to a question posed by Rajya Sabha member PT Usha on the status of the Chengannur-Pampa elevated railway line.

“Further decision on the project will be taken once the survey is completed and results thereon, including traffic requirement, are firmed up,” he said. He said that so far, four railway stations in the state have been identified for major upgradation.

“Ernakulam Junction, Ernakulam Town, Kollam, and Thiruvananthapuram have been identified for redevelopment under the scheme,” said the minister.

NO HIGH-SPEED TRAINS FOR KERALA ANYTIME SOON
Union Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw, while replying to a query put forth by P T Usha in the Rajya Sabha said, “No feasibility study has been undertaken for the operation of high-speed trains in Kerala.” “Presently, six pairs of Vande Bharat trains are in operation. Besides, the introduction of additional or new trains is an ongoing process that depends on factors like operational feasibility and availability of rolling stocks.”

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Ashwini Vaishnaw Sabari Express
India Matters
(Express Illustrations | Soumyadip Sinha)
If you thought budgets are high drama, read about the two months after it
Image for representation purpose only.
Lung cancer jumped by 5 per cent in last two years, says govt
Deepika Padukone at Siddhivinayak temple ahead of Padmaavat's much-delayed release. (File Photo | PTI)
Gods and the gods of Bollywood
Nuggets on governance from Parliament

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Fifa World Cup
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp