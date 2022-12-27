Smiles without braces

Dr Chelza X By

Express News Service

KOCHI: Getting a picture-perfect smile is everyone’s dream. But when it comes to wearing age-old braces for a year or more, people are reluctant. The brackets or the ends of the wires may irritate the cheeks making them uncomfortable to wear.

An orthodontist has to check the progress and tighten the braces every few weeks, rendering multiple visits to the clinic. Also, in this age of an Instagram-able world, braces tend to be unaesthetic and not pleasing to look at.

Inconveniences caused by traditional braces have made them out of fashion and led to increased adoption of clear aligners by patients. Aligners are made of smooth plastic material, which makes them comfortable to wear. These invisible aligners are developed through digital models, computer-aided design, and thermoformed plastic materials like co-polyester or polycarbonate plastic.

Each aligner is customised for each individual, and depending on the complexity of the teeth, aligner trays can vary in number. Clear aligners use gradual pressure to move teeth via attachments. Individuals may experience some tightness or pressure on the teeth for the first few days. The uneasiness will disappear in a few days as the teeth adjust to the aligners.

However, aligners do much more than just straighten teeth. They help develop good oral habits that lead to beautiful smiles and healthy mouths over time. One of the beloved features is that clear aligners aren’t bulky, unlike traditional braces. If you’re looking for results without sacrificing comfort and style, clear aligners might be a great option.

While braces and clear aligners are both great treatment choices, you can consider a few factors before deciding on the one you want. If you are concerned about your appearance, clear aligners would be the right choice for you as it is barely noticeable. Maintaining oral hygiene is one of the biggest perks of these aligners as they can be removed and cleaned easily.

Treatment of crooked teeth is best done by a specialist orthodontist and is one of the most important factors when deciding how effective your treatment will be. It is important to see your orthodontist for regular check-ups Otherwise, your aligner may not be as effective.

It is still not a complete alternative to fixed braces that are used to treat complex dental and jaw malalignments. Online advertisements promising to fix crooked teeth at home with transparent aligners are very common. But this doorstep treatment is offered without any investigations which could lead to irreparable loss.

Benefits of aligners

Unlike metal braces,

they are invisible

Fewer doctor visits

Comfortable to wear

The writer is a consultant orthodontist at Medical Trust Hospital in Kochi

