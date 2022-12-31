Wish you a foodie, goodie new year!

Arya U R By

Express News Service

Yes, we need to bid farewell to 2022, and what’s better than a party?

A get-together with your loved ones at home will make the event more memorable. To enjoy the party, you, the host, need to join in rather spending the day cooking up a storm in the kitchen. So, here are some easy-peasy party recipes that will keep your other hand free for champagne or cocktail glasses to say cheers for a new beginning. From chicken balls to cheesy vegetarian garlic bread, TNIE lists out some recipes to make your house party a scrumptious affair.

Strawberry banana muffin

Delicious fluffy and moist strawberry banana muffins are light and airy, with the perfect amount of sweetness and tart flavour.

Ingredients

Egg: 2

Vanilla essence: 1 teaspoon

Ripe bananas: 1 cup (mashed)

Melted butter: 113 gm

Flour: 295 gms

Sugar: 160 gms

Baking powder: 1 1/2 teaspoon

Baking soda: 1/4 teaspoon

Ground cinnamon: 1 teaspoon

Salt: A pinch

Fresh strawberries: 1 cup (cut into small pieces)

Method

Preheat the oven to 175°c. Line a 12-cup muffin pan with cupcake liners and keep it aside. Melt the butter and let it cool to room temperature. Whisk together egg, vanilla essence, mashed banana and butter. Combine flour, sugar, baking powder, baking soda, ground cinnamon and salt. Gently fold in the berries. Add the wet ingredients to the dry ingredients and stir until the ingredients are just combined. Do not over-mix. Spoon the batter into the liners. Fill only halfway to avoid. Place in the oven and bake for about 20-25 minutes, or until a toothpick inserted in the centre comes out clean. Allow to cool completely before frosting. Decorate with berries. Can be stored for a few days at room temperature.

By Devi Nair, a home chef and baker

Vanilla panna cotta with mango jelly

Celebrations are incomplete without a dessert. The Italian dessert made with plump mango pieces with a creamy texture is swoon-worthy

For Vanilla Panna Cotta

Ingredients

Milk: 2 cups

Gelatin: 2 tbsp

Fresh cream: 2 1/2 cups

Sugar: 1 1/2 cups

Vanilla essence: 2 tsp

Method: Mix all ingredients and heat on low flame. Don’t boil it. When cooled to room temperature, add vanilla essence. Pour the mix into serving glasses and refrigerate.

For Mango Jelly

Ingredients

Mango pulp: 100 grams

Gelatin: 2 tbsp

Sugar: 1/2 cup

Coconut milk: 4 tbsp

Water: 1 cup

Method: In a mixer, blend mango pulp and coconut milk together. Soak the gelatin in some water. Combine water and sugar in a pan, and cook over low heat until sugar dissolves. Add soaked gelatin to this mix. Remove it from the heat and mix it into the mango-coconut mixture. Now, take the refrigerated panna cotta serving glasses and pour the mango jelly and garnish with some ripe mango cut pieces.

By Priya Kolassery, a home chef

Roasted turkey salad

Wondering what to do with the leftover turkey meat from your Christmas feast? Then simply roast it with a few mild spices and turn it into a healthy salad bowl.

Ingredients

Turkey meat: 100 gm

Butter: 1 tsp

Salt: to taste

Pepper: 1/2 tsp

Lime: 2 (juice)

Olive oil: 2 tbs

Honey: 1 tsp

Lettuce: 1 bowl (roughly shredded)

Tomatoes: 2 (wedges)

Kiwi: 1

Apple: 1

Olives: 1 tbs

Orange: 1 (de-seeded)

Method

Marinate the turkey meat with butter, salt pepper, and lime juice overnight. Later preheat the oven to 180 deg Celsius and roast the turkey for about 45 minutes or until it gets cooked well. Preferably use foil to cover it so it will not get dry and the meat juice can be preserved for a nice salad dressing later. At the last stage or before 10 minutes of roasting, add tomato wedges to the oven. Remove from the oven and let it cool. For salad dressing, take roasted meat juice, lime juice, honey and olive oil drop by drop and mix well using a blender or a whisk. Check the seasoning. In a bowl take the veggies and fruits as per your choices. Cut the meat as per your choice and mix gently. Gently add salad dressing and enjoy.

By Govind Gopalakrishnan, former executive chef of Club Mahindra, Alappuzha

Chicken kabab ball

For all the chicken lovers out there. Snack on these meaty balls with your sauce of preference and savour it with pudina chutney.

Ingredients

Chicken keema: 1/2 kg

Ginger and garlic paste: 1 tsp

Pudina paste: 2 tsp

Coriander leaves paste: 2 tsp

Green chilli paste: 1 tsp

Crushed chilli: 1/2 tsp

Egg: 1

Sunflower oil: for frying

Bread crumbs: As per need

Method

Mix chicken keema, green chilli, ginger-garlic, coriander and pudina pastes, crushed chilli and salt. Knead the mixture well with your hands. Keep it aside for half an hour. Roll the mixture into small balls. Dip them in beaten egg and bread crumbs. Deep fry the balls in the oil. It goes well with

pudina chutney.

By Priya Kolassery

Cheesy vegetarian garlic bread

This cheesy garlic bread is simple to prepare. Loaded with cheese and crunchy crust and soft bread, each bite will be delicious.

Ingredients

Maida: 2 1/2cup

Milk: 1/2 cup

Water: 1/2 cup

Yeast: 1 tsp

Sugar: 1 tsp

Salt: 1 tsp

Mozzarella cheese:

200 gram

Oregano: 1 tsp

Chopped garlic: 2 tsp

Salt: As per need

Olive oil: 2 tbs

Method

In a saucepan, boil water and milk together. Add yeast when the solution turns warm. Add sugar, salt, and olive oil and knead maida with this mix. Knead for 10 minutes and cover with a wet cloth. After an hour, knead the mix for 15 minutes and roll it in a thick shape to fill inside an 8x8 baking tray. Draw horizontal and vertical lines on the thick flattened knead. Fill the cracks with shredded mozzarella cheese. Spread oregano, and chopped garlic, and cover with a wet cloth for an hour. Remove the cloth, and bake the tray at 200 degrees celcius for 20 minutes. Serve hot.

By Priya Kolassery

Curried chicken sandwich

Crave for some spicy bite at the late-night party? The home-cooked curried chicken stuffed into sandwich bread is a perfect choice.

.Ingredients

Boneless chicken

breast: 1

Boneless chicken leg: 1

Kashmiri chilli powder: 1 tsp

Chilli powder: 1/2 tsp

Turmeric powder: 1/2 tsp

Garam masala powder: 1/2 tsp

Ginger garlic paste: 1 tsp

Coconut milk: 1 bowl (thick)

Coconut oil: 1 tbs

Onion: a few cut pieces

Curry leaves

Coriander leaves

Lime juice: 1 tsp

Salt: to taste

Sandwich bread

Method

Marinate the chicken pieces that are cut into smaller ones with all the masala powders, salt, lime juice, and coconut oil. In a pan, grill it on medium heat by flipping the meat in between. Add some onions. Once it’s done add thick coconut milk and cook it on very low heat. Let the coconut milk boil and get cooked with the chicken turning to a dry consistency. Check the seasoning. Toast the bread in a pan, and fill it with the spicy dry chicken. And serve hot.

By Govind Gopalakrishnan

Inputs: Steni Simon, Mahima Anna Jacob

