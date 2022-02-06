STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Operation Breakthrough Phase III: Mullassery canal renovation resumes

Since the start of Operation Breakthrough, many obstacles have come up in connection with the Mullassery canal.

Barricade placed on an adjacent road as Mullassery canal renovation began on Saturday

By Express News Service

KOCHI: The renovation work of  Mullassery canal has resumed as part of the third phase of the ‘Operation Breakthrough’ project implemented to address flood issues in the city. The renovation work of the canal near the KSRTC bus stand began on Saturday.

Since the start of Operation Breakthrough, many obstacles have come up in connection with the Mullassery canal. “The first dispute was over the amount to be paid by the corporation. However, as soon as this council took charge, the corporation had handed over the entire amount due to the district collector as per the High Court order, “ said a release from the mayor.

The work is being carried out using the Rs10 crore sanctioned by Cochin Smart Mission Limited (CSML). The flooding of the KSRTC bus stand, railway station and MG Road occurred as a result of the blocked canal. Once the renovation work gets over, the flooding in these areas will be resolved.

Simultaneously, work in other parts of the canal will begin soon. The renovation work is expected to be completed within a month. The canal will have a width of four metres, with its  bed level deepened by two-and-a-half metres. The work will be carried out till the point where it joins the lake.

The work is being carried out under the supervision of R Baji Chandran, chairman of the Operation Breakthrough Technical Committee. While the renovation work is in progress, the rehabilitation of the street vendors near the canal was another issue. There had been several disputes over where to rehabilitate them. After meetings with district officials, corporation, people’s representatives and leaders of street vendors’ union, it was decided to relocate them to the KSRTC bus stand area. 

