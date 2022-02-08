Kochi Metro inks pact for e-bus service

By Express News Service

KOCHI: As part of its efforts to provide better feeder services to passengers, KMRL has signed an agreement with Maha Voyage Group. As per the pact, 10 electric buses will be rolled out as feeder services of Kochi Metro from various stations.

The services will be conducted to the suburbs of Kochi from Metro stations to solve the travel woes of passengers who will have to travel beyond the city border. The electric bus services will be conducted to places including Paravur, Cochin Special Economic Zone, Infopark, Aroor, Thoppumpady and Tripunithura. The services will be conducted by Clean Smart Bus Ltd. The contract is for one year. KMRL has approved the licence for Maha Voyage Group and the services will begin soon.