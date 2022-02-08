STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Kochi

Kochi Metro inks pact for e-bus service

The services will be conducted to the suburbs of Kochi from Metro stations to solve the travel woes of passengers who will have to travel beyond the city border.

Published: 08th February 2022 07:23 AM  |   Last Updated: 08th February 2022 07:23 AM   |  A+A-

Kochi Metro.

Kochi Metro.

By Express News Service

KOCHI: As part of its efforts to provide better feeder services to passengers, KMRL has signed an agreement with Maha Voyage Group. As per the pact, 10 electric buses will be rolled out as feeder services of Kochi Metro from various stations. 

The services will be conducted to the suburbs of Kochi from Metro stations to solve the travel woes of passengers who will have to travel beyond the city border. The electric bus services will be conducted to places including Paravur, Cochin Special Economic Zone, Infopark, Aroor, Thoppumpady and Tripunithura. The services will be conducted by Clean Smart Bus Ltd.  The contract is for one year. KMRL has approved the licence for Maha Voyage  Group and the services will begin soon. 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Kochi Metro
India Matters
Religious Freedom (Soumyadip Sinha | Express Illustrations)
Clothing and the right to religious freedom
Kerala High Court (File Photo| A Sanesh, EPS)
Kerala HC upholds I&B Ministry order revoking Media One TV channel license
KG Nigin (L) and Reneesh TR. (Photo| EPS)
Seeking Re 1, two friends from Kerala cycle pedal to build five houses
Meesho co-founder and CEO (File Photo)
Meesho announces permanent work from everywhere, annual ‘workation’

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp