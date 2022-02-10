Railway infra gets next to nothing in Union Budget

Anu Kuruvilla By

Express News Service

KOCHI: Every year, the state looks forward to a favourable budget to bolster its railway infrastructure. But it has repeatedly been let down. This time around too, the state got a poor deal. In Kerala, the 439km long railway falling fully or partly in the state has eight projects estimated at Rs 9,489 crore at different stages - planning, approval or execution. The budget grant for Railways in Kerala is Rs 1,085 crore for the financial year 2022-23.

As per the budget, the Thiruvananthapuram-Kanniyakumari doubling project (86.56 Km) has been allotted Rs 393.50 crore. The doubling of Kuruppanthara - Chingavanam (26.54 Km) stretch has been allotted Rs 50.94 crore while Rs 100.66 crore was kept aside for various railway electrification works.

However, projects like the Nemom Terminal, Kochuveli Terminal and the marshalling yard at Ernakulam Junction got the shoe once again. According to Paul Manavattom, president of All Kerala Railway Users’ Association, the Kochuveli terminal has been a long-standing demand, since it would enable the start of many new train services.

“At present, lack of space is being cited as the reason for denial of new train services from Thiruvananthapuram. But this could be solved with the launch of the Kochuveli terminal,” he said.

Though the people’s representatives from the state have made many representations, all the pleas have been falling on deaf ears. Highlighting the needs and demands of the state, the All Kerala Railway Users’ Association had submitted a memorandum to the Union Railway Minister through the MPs from the state. According to Paul, the projects that had been highlighted in the memorandum would have gone a long way in improving facilities for passengers in Kerala.

“We had even demanded resuming the MEMU services and benefits for senior citizens which were stopped during the pandemic. The demand for a train service towards Alappuzha at 6pm, which would benefit thousands of daily commuters, was also not met,” he added. The budget was a disappointment, said Paul.

As of now, the state doesn’t have any major railway manufacturing units. “Though the Railways has been repeatedly promising a coach factory at Kanjikode, there are no solid plans yet. The announcement for the factory was made in 2010,” said Manavattom.

Among the other issues highlighted by AKRUA, the expansion and development of MEMU sheds at Kollam and Palakkad grab the spotlight. “The sheds are inevitable if the Railways is to introduce more trains,” said Paul.

Nemom Terminal

Nemom Terminal project, a long-standing demand of the state that could ease the movement of trains originating and terminating in Thiruvananthapuram, has been a pipedream for a long time. “We had hoped adequate financial provisions would be made in the budget for the facility,” said Paul.

Kochuveli Terminal

According to AKRUA, since adequate land is not available for the expansion of Thiruvananthapuram Central Station, the development of terminals at Kochuveli and Nemom is necessary for the development of the railway facilities in the state capital.

Ernakulam marshalling yard

Another long-standing demand is the development of the Ernakulam marshalling yard. “The development of the yard will go a long way in facilitating better travel facilities for entire Central Kerala,” said the railway users’ association office-bearers.

Guruvayur-Tanur line

According to Paul, the demand for a railway line from the temple town of Guruvayur to Tanur is around three decades old. “In 30 years, no funds have been allocated to start the work. Steps also need to be taken to develop the railway station at Guruvayur,” he added.

