Kalamassery’s waste collection goes ‘smart’

Krishna PS By

Express News Service

KOCHI: Kalamassery Municipality’s waste collection is taking a digital turn. The municipality will soon install QR codes in every home, hotel and commercial establishment where Haritha Karma Sena goes for waste collection. The municipality had rolled out a mobile application called My Kalamassery six months ago. The app allows residents to make payments, register complaints and access various services offered by the local body.

The QR code-based waste collection is supposed to make waste collection effortless. After Haritha Karma Sena collects waste from a house, they will scan the QR code to confirm the same with the residents of that house.

“We plan to finish fixing the QR codes within three months. The process will progress from ward to ward. Using this method, the waste collection will not be affected even if the house or office is empty. Users can also get real-time updates about the status of waste collection. Upon scanning the code, all details, including payment, will be made available. Users can also pay online via the app. The bill will be sent over e-mail,” said Anil Kumar, senior health official, Kalamassery.

He added that the new method will allow the department to ensure the quality of services offered by the sena. “If waste is not collected, we will be notified. The users can also send photographs of uncollected waste to supervising officials through the app, or report instances of illegal waste dumping,” said Anil. The app also facilitates the segregation of different types of waste like diapers, napkins and biomedical.

As per existing agreement with Kochi Corporation, the biodegradable and solid waste will be processed at the Brahmapuram plant for Rs 1,500 per tonne. Non-biodegradable waste will be processed at the Clean Kerala Company plant.

Daily affair

The municipality is also planning to start the daily collection of solid waste. “Currently, wet waste is collected on alternate days. This is generating several complaints. So, we will start collecting them daily,” said Anil. The municipality has bought 10 collection vehicles for this purpose, which are being modified for the purpose. Around 10 more will be provided by the corporation.

The municipality will also install seven more waste collection units. Currently, 14 Haritha Karma Sena units are collecting waste from 42 wards in the municipality with just 54 people going door to door. One unit has to cover more than one ward at the moment. “As we increase the number of units, vehicles and personnel, we will roll out the project. When they are ready, we can roll out a daily collection. This is a huge effort that might get national attention,” another health official from the municipality said.

New tech

When Haritha Karma Sena reaches for waste collection, they will scan the QR code at the gate. This will send real-time information to users. They can also send photos of uncollected waste.