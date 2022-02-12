STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Volleyball’s Malayali voice

For the first time in history, a national level volleyball championship held outside Kerala will get a Malayalam commentary.

By Krishna PS
Express News Service

KOCHI:  For the first time in history, a national level volleyball championship held outside Kerala will get a Malayalam commentary. Vikas Paleri, who hails from a small village named Kodakad in Kasaragod, will be the voice of the game. He is currently in Hyderabad for the Prime Volleyball League which will be broadcasted on Sony TEN. VPL will have commentary in Tamil, Malayalam and Telugu. 

“Sony approached me asking if I can provide Malayalam commentary. I am thrilled to be the first person to give Malayalam commentary for my favourite game,” says Vikas over a call from Hyderabad. Volleyball player Tinu Antony will also join him at the commentary box and offer an expert opinion. 

Vikas is busy studying observing players and their game strategy during the day. “I have to research about foreign players.  I am already familiar with many of the national players. I have to study their game, career graph and coaching,” says Vikas. During the two-hour game that is held after nightfall, he is in his element, keeping up with each shot and goal.

This is not Vikas’s first rodeo. He has around two decades of experience in live commentary at volleyball games. Vikas was 15 when he started, and it was for a volleyball game in his village. “I grew up with the game. Volleyball is very popular in my village. We have a famous club too, the Narayana Smaraka Sports Club. Many state players and university players emerged from that club. That is where I learned the basics of the game and started giving commentary as a hobby,” says Vikas. 

Since then, the 15-year old and his love for volleyball have gone a long way. From his village’s game, he moved on to professional club games held in Kasaragod, Kannur and Kozhikode. By the time he turned 36, he had provided commentary for national championships, state games and North Kerala leagues.

However, the PVL has made several changes in the game, to keep time and increase the excitement for TV viewers. “There is a two-hour deadline in the league games,” says Vikas. Vikas says volleyball is quite popular in the state, with a loyal fan-following. “Most teams at PVL have Malyali players. For example, the Kolkata Thunderbolts have around six members from Kerala, including the head coach,” he says.

