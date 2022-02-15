Hurdles cleared for Thammanam - Pulleppady road widening work

By Express News Service

KOCHI: Ending years of uncertainty, the government on Monday issued a notification handing over the 5.38 acres of land acquired by Kochi Corporation to the Public Works Department (PWD) to complete the widening of Thammanam - Pulleppady Road.

The road-widening project, which is expected to reduce traffic congestion on Banerji Road and Sahodaran Ayyappan Road has been in limbo for decades. As many as 84 landowners had handed over 4.03 acres of land free of cost for the widening project, while the corporation had acquired 1.35 acres of land. The PWD is expected to issue a notification on Tuesday taking over the land.

The Kerala Infrastructure Investment Fund Board (KIIFB) has given approval to the project. The board will provide Rs 93.8 crore for land acquisition. “It was a laborious process to hand over the land to the PWD. I had been continuously following up the process which was delayed by the lockdown,” said Mayor M Anilkumar. The Kerala Road Fund Board has completed the detailed project report or the widening project.