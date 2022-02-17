STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Kochi

Kochi Metro stations get a facelift

Infrastructure development, measures to ensure proper signage for commuters have been completed in these stations.

Published: 17th February 2022 07:01 AM  |   Last Updated: 17th February 2022 07:01 AM   |  A+A-

The remodelled entry point to the Thykoodam metro station

By Express News Service

KOCHI: To attract more commuters, Kochi Metro is sprucing up its stations and making them more people-friendly. Kochi Metro Rail Ltd  (KMRL) has selected six stations -- Aluva, Edappally, MG Road, Kadavanthra, Vyttila and Thykoodam -- for a complete makeover in the first phase. 

Infrastructure development, measures to ensure proper signage for commuters have been completed in these stations. “We have created attractive selfie areas (I Love Metro), and demarcated spaces for cultural performances and art exhibitions. Artists can approach the public relations department to showcase their talent,” said a KMRL official.

In the next phase, Kalamassery, Elamkulam, Kaloor, Maharaja’s, Vadakkekotta and S N Junction stations would be redeveloped. “Each metro station is unique. For instance, the M G Road station walls showcase the life story of Mahatma Gandhi and Thykoodam station depicts the essence of Kochi city. Kathakali and Kerala tradition are painted in Aluva metro station,” said the officer.

“Kiosk power bank, attractive lights at the link bridge, benches made from recycled materials are some of the developments at Edappally. Next-generation charging station where one can ride a cycle as well as get one’s mobile battery recharged is one of the innovative improvements at the MG Road station,” the official said.

KMRL has opened the state’s first musical stairs at MG Road station. The station also houses a small museum depicting Kochi Metro’s journey till now. The little free library at Kadavantra station is now open for the public. Commuters can borrow books from the library set up at the concourse area of the station by entering their details in the register. There is also a reading area. Commuters can also donate books to the library.

The KMRL official said suggestions were taken from the commuters on the areas that required improvement before commencing the development work.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Kochi Metro
India Matters
Students at Women’s Government PU College, Udupi, arriving as classes reopened on Wednesday (Photo | Express)
6 Udupi students who first demanded nod for hijab remain absent from classes
For representational purposes (Photo | PTI)
First woman reported cured of HIV after stem cell transplant: Study
Former MD and CEO of National Stock Exchange Chitra Ramkrishna (File photo)
Probe likely on 'mystery baba' with whom ex-NSE chief Chitra Ramkrishna shared confidential information
Luring the sharks: Hyderabad-based startups rocking Shark Tank

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp