Kochi Metro stations get a facelift

KOCHI: To attract more commuters, Kochi Metro is sprucing up its stations and making them more people-friendly. Kochi Metro Rail Ltd (KMRL) has selected six stations -- Aluva, Edappally, MG Road, Kadavanthra, Vyttila and Thykoodam -- for a complete makeover in the first phase.

Infrastructure development, measures to ensure proper signage for commuters have been completed in these stations. “We have created attractive selfie areas (I Love Metro), and demarcated spaces for cultural performances and art exhibitions. Artists can approach the public relations department to showcase their talent,” said a KMRL official.

In the next phase, Kalamassery, Elamkulam, Kaloor, Maharaja’s, Vadakkekotta and S N Junction stations would be redeveloped. “Each metro station is unique. For instance, the M G Road station walls showcase the life story of Mahatma Gandhi and Thykoodam station depicts the essence of Kochi city. Kathakali and Kerala tradition are painted in Aluva metro station,” said the officer.

“Kiosk power bank, attractive lights at the link bridge, benches made from recycled materials are some of the developments at Edappally. Next-generation charging station where one can ride a cycle as well as get one’s mobile battery recharged is one of the innovative improvements at the MG Road station,” the official said.

KMRL has opened the state’s first musical stairs at MG Road station. The station also houses a small museum depicting Kochi Metro’s journey till now. The little free library at Kadavantra station is now open for the public. Commuters can borrow books from the library set up at the concourse area of the station by entering their details in the register. There is also a reading area. Commuters can also donate books to the library.

The KMRL official said suggestions were taken from the commuters on the areas that required improvement before commencing the development work.