Filth beckons at Aluva Manappuram toilet complex

Anilkumar T By

Express News Service

KOCHI: Unbearable stench, leaking taps, flickering lights and broken tiles. You may think we are describing a run-down, abandoned ghost house. Sadly, this is the condition of the ‘state-of-the-art’ toilet complex functioning at Aluva Manappuram.

The area that houses the Aluva Mahadeva Temple is visited by hundreds of devotees regularly. However, using the washroom there is a risk as the lack of upkeep and carelessness by authorities has rendered the toilet complex unusable.

Despite being one of the major pilgrim centres in the state, the temple is way behind when it comes to offering basic facilities to devotees.

“I happened to visit the place on our way to Sabarimala temple. Since the lights were dysfunctional, I was forced to rely on the flashlight of my phone while using the toilet. The stench was unbearable. When I complained about it to the person who manages it, he blamed the temple authorities. What will women and children do when they visit the temple? How will they manage with such unsanitary conditions?” asks Devadasan, a Palakkad native.

Unfortunately, only one out of the 10 toilets at the facility is usable. “I had to use the toilet once urgently. It was pathetic. It is surprising if anyone uses it at all. If they want to preserve the sanctity of the temple, a hygienic toilet complex is a basic requirement,” said Parvathy, a devotee. Even the caretaker of the complex admitted that the toilets may be one of the worst in the district.

“Since there are no other toilets in the neighbourhood, devotees are forced to use it. It is true that only one light is functioning. Sometimes there is no water in the toilet. Since I manage it, I have to take the entire blame. However, the reality is that the temple authorities are least concerned about maintaining the facility,” said the toilet manager who didn’t want to be named.

The temple is now gearing up to host the Sivaratri festival, one of its biggest celebrations that usually sees the participation of thousands of believers. However, there is no word on whether the toilets would be usable by then.

‘Better than the last one’

When contacted, the temple authorities blamed the recent floods for the pathetic state of the toilet. “The flood may have caused a short circuit, damaging the lights. The contractor who currently maintains the place is doing a better job than the previous one. If there are any issues, we will take necessary steps to resolve it,” O G Biju, Devaswom administrator, told TNIE.