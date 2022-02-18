KSEB’s 3 MW solar power plant at Kanjikode to be inaugurated Saturday

By Express News Service

KOCHI: The 3 MW solar power plant built by public-private partnership construction firm INKEL on the premises of KSEB’s 220 KV sub-station at Kanjikode in Palakkad district will be inaugurated by Electricity Minister K Krishnankutty at 11 am on Saturday.

The solar power plant has been developed in eight acres of land on the premises of the 220 KV substation. INKEL was awarded the contract to establish the solar power plant last year. Though the contract agreement was to complete the works within 12 months, INKEL, which started the works on July 19, 2021, has completed the installation within seven months. The 3 MW power plant will generate 50 lakh units of power a year. As per the agreement, INKEL will operate the power plant for five years.

The Kanjikode solar power plant is part of the 8 MW solar project being implemented by the KSEB. INKEL has started power generation in the 1 MW plant established under the same scheme at Agali in Palakkad. The work on 4 MW solar plant at Brahmapuram in Ernakulam district is progressing.

“We have installed 7,920 mono perc solar panels each with a capacity of 380 watts in the eight acre premises of the sub-station. Two grid invertors with a capacity of 1,600 KVA have also been installed,” said INKEL chief operating officer N Sasidharan Nair. INKEL has been implementing various hospital development projects of the state government.