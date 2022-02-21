SilverLine needs CCEA nod: RTI reply

By Express News Service

KOCHI: The Union Ministry of Railways has said that Kerala’s SilverLine semi-high speed rail project requires the approval of the Cabinet Committee on Economic Affairs (CCEA).

Responding to an RTI query, Avinash, deputy director, Ministry of Railways, Railway Board, also said the consideration of the project will depend upon the techno-economic viability of the project. “The project is not yet sanctioned. The approval of the Cabinet Committee on Economic Affairs will be required as the project costs more than `,000 crore,” Avinash, said, in the reply dated February 11 to a query by M T Thomas, an RTI activist.

Further, the proposed share of Indian Railways towards the project cannot be decided at this stage, it said. “Now, it’s explicitly clear that till the CCEA approves the project, KRDCL and the state government cannot proceed with Social Impact Assessment,” Thomas told TNIE.