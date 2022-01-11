STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Head to the walkway!

The renovated 2.4-km stretch has green spaces, an open gym, and a play area for children.

Published: 11th January 2022 06:45 AM  |   Last Updated: 11th January 2022 02:01 PM   |  A+A-

The renovated APJ Abdul Kalam Marg at Mrine Drive with green spaces, an open gym and play area for children. (Photo | Albin Mathew, EPS)

By Express News Service

KOCHI: The picturesque Marine Drive walkway received a major makeover under the Smart City Mission project. The renovated APJ Abdul Kalam Marg under Cochin Smart Mission Limited (CSML) was inaugurated by Industries Minister P Rajeeve on January 10.

“The city needs more open spaces like these for recreational purposes. The walkway was renovated keeping people’s needs in mind,” said Rajeeve. 

Beautification of open spaces across the city has been vested with CSML. A few similar ongoing projects at Fort Kochi and other parts of the city will be completed soon, informed CSML CEO Shanavas S at the inaugural function.

The renovated 2.4-km stretch has green spaces, an open gym, and a play area for children. Being one of Kochi’s prime attractions, the walkway has the potential to be a cultural hub. 

The renovation was done at an estimated cost of `9.62 crore and the walkway will be maintained by CSML for the next three years.

Kochi Mayor M Anilkumar said the smart city projects in the city are on a fastrack, since MPs, other organisations, and the corporation are actively working together. 

The new walkway has relaid tiles, 120 new granite seats, 201 new LED lights and CCTVs to ensure the safety of people. 

To maintain cleanliness, trash bins have been installed along the stretch. The inaugural function was attended by MP Hibi Eden, MLA T J Vinod, Ernakulam DCP Kuriakose V U, Kochi City Police, corporation councillors and representatives of CSML and GCDA.

