New bishops appointed for Archeparchy of Thalassery, Eparchy of Palakkad

By Express News Service

KOCHI: Bishop Mar Joseph Pamplany and Bishop Mar Peter Kochupurackal were elected the new Archbishop of the Archeparchy of Thalassery and the new bishop of the Eparchy of Palakkad, respectively. They were elected by the 30th Synod of the Bishops of the Syro-Malabar Church in its first session. The Synod that began at Mount St Thomas, Kakkanad, on January 7 concluded on Saturday.

The appointment orders of the Archbishop-elect and Bishop-elect were announced by Major Archbishop of the Syro-Malabar Church Cardinal Mar George Alencherry. Mar Joseph Pamplany has been appointed as the Archbishop of the Archeparchy of Thalassery following the retirement of the present Archbishop, Mar George Njaralakkatt.

Mar Peter Kochupurackal has been appointed bishop of the eparchy of Palakkad, following the retirement of Bishop Mar Jacob Manathodath.