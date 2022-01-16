STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Kochi

New bishops appointed for Archeparchy of Thalassery, Eparchy of Palakkad

The Synod that began at Mount St Thomas, Kakkanad, on January 7 concluded on Saturday. 

Published: 16th January 2022 07:22 AM  |   Last Updated: 16th January 2022 07:22 AM   |  A+A-

Bishop Mar Peter Kochupurackal

By Express News Service

KOCHI: Bishop Mar Joseph Pamplany and Bishop Mar Peter Kochupurackal were elected the new Archbishop of the Archeparchy of Thalassery and the new bishop of the Eparchy of Palakkad, respectively. They were elected by the 30th Synod of the Bishops of the Syro-Malabar Church in its first session. The Synod that began at Mount St Thomas, Kakkanad, on January 7 concluded on Saturday. 

The appointment orders of the Archbishop-elect and Bishop-elect were announced by Major Archbishop of the Syro-Malabar Church Cardinal Mar George Alencherry. Mar Joseph Pamplany has been appointed as the Archbishop of the Archeparchy of Thalassery following the retirement of the present Archbishop, Mar George Njaralakkatt. 

Mar Peter Kochupurackal has been appointed bishop of the eparchy of Palakkad, following the retirement of Bishop Mar Jacob Manathodath.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
India Matters
Doctors in PPE suits tend to patients at a Covid Care Centre in Chennai on Sunday. (Photo | Ashwin Prasath, EPS)
India records 2,58,089 new Covid-19 cases, 385 deaths; positivity rate 19.65 per cent
A teenager receives her first dose of vaccine for COVID-19 at a college in Mumbai, India, Saturday, Jan. 15, 2022. (Photo | AP)
Omicron a 'deviant' from pandemic progression script: Virologist Jacob ohn
Omicron variant: Hospitalisation under 4 per cent, finds latest study
Image of a women SHG used for representational purpose only (File | Express)
With men jobless, rural women in Bengal turn bread winners

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp