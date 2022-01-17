Kochi traffic police implement new regulations at Vyttila junction

By Express News Service

KOCHI: The new traffic regulations at Vyttila junction, being implemented by the city traffic police for a week from Sunday on an experimental basis, are expected to end the bottleneck and help easy movement of vehicles from all sides. "The situation on Monday, a working day, will give a clearer picture of the effectiveness of the new measures," said ACP (Traffic East) Francis Shelbi KF.

"The motorists coming through NH-66 from Palarivattom have to use the Vyttila flyover and make a U-turn in front of Decathlon to proceed to the city. This will ensure easy movement," he said. Similarly, the motorists coming from Ponnurunni side to city areas can use the pocket roads rather than clustering at the junction.

As of now, vehicles coming from Kaniyampuzha and Tripunithura sides and proceeding to the city are allowed to pass by the junction. "Till now, the city police had been forced to manage crowding of vehicles that came from six sides at the junction. Now, we are rerouting the vehicles to ensure there is no traffic congestion," said Shelbi.

"The driver of the double-decker bus from Angamaly to Fort Kochi has been directed to use the Vyttila flyover as it is difficult for the bus to pass the eight-metre-wide road beneath the flyover, creating congestion," he added.

On Sunday, the traffic police only warned the drivers who were not following the new regulations, but they could be fined in the coming days. "Drivers of private buses proceeding towards the city from Vyttila hub tend to halt at the turn after the signal. Despite several warnings, they continue to pick passengers from there, whereas there is a designated bus stop near Welcare Hospital. Traffic police in mufti will be deployed to take photos of such buses and fines will be imposed on the operators," he said.