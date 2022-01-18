Call for safety of student cyclists

Anupama Mili By

Express News Service

KOCHI: A series of accidents in which schoolchildren riding bicycles were injured, making some of them scared to use them on road, have made child rights activist based in Alappuzha Sunanda Viswanathan to approach the Kerala State Commission for the Protection of Child Rights. She has demanded framing of rules that ensure the safety of the children, who regularly use cycles to go to school.

According to the data available from Kerala Road Safety Authority, nearly 100 cyclists, especially schoolchildren, die on roads and an average of 700 get grievously injured annually in the state.

“We make frequent visits to the schools to understand the issues faced by children and have been listening to complaints regarding the safety of children using bicycles. Children demand bicycles, but they are not given clear instructions or awareness about their proper use, including the use of safety gear. These accidents are sometimes fatal or cause grievous injuries. Their studies are interrupted and physical and mental health is also affected adversely. After experiencing or witnessing accidents, some kids develop a fear of roads,” Sunanda said.

Certain NGOs donate bicycles to promote greener ways of travelling and make them feel independent. However, while handing over cycles, the NGOs should also ensure the children are educated on road safety rules and the mandatory use of safety gear, she said. “Helmets should be made mandatory for cyclists. The helmets can prevent head injuries to a great extent,” she added.

In 2018, 86 people died on the road while riding bicycles. The number rose to 101 in 2019, but showed a decrease in 2020 to 88, thanks to the lockdown. A total of 839 people were grievously injured in 2018 while riding bicycles. In 2019, the number was 803 and in 2020, it came down to 585, according to the statistics. Most deaths in these years were reported from Alappuzha (70), followed by Thrissur (53) and Ernakulam (43).

Child rights panel member K Naseer said comprehensive and joint awareness campaigns by the police, traffic and education departments are needed to ensure the safety of cyclists. The motor vehicle rules are formulated and amended over time to fit into the developing needs of the motorists and public, he said. The departments including public works department as well as the road safety commissioner and National Highways Authority of India are notified to bring in necessary changes.

Process of changing rules on

According to U Sunil Kumar, senior law officer at the state Transport Commissionerate, the Motor Vehicles Act, 1988 was amended by the Centre in 2019. “Six notifications were brought by the Centre in the amended Act. Only after the central motor vehicle rules are framed can we bring in the changes. First, they will draft a copy of suggestions and objections from all authorities concerned, including the state governments and then finalise the new rules. Now, that process is going on. The particular set of rules for pedestrians and cyclists are mentioned in Section 39 of notification of the Ministry of Road Transport and Highways,” he said.

Suggestions from state police chief

Make reflectors mandatory for night travel

Encourage use of helmets, jackets and reflectors

Include separate tracks for cyclists on highways

Give awareness and training to students on cycle journeys

Arrange police mobile patrolling and bike patrolling in school zones

Install CCTV cameras on the premises of schools

Notifications about pedestrians, cyclists