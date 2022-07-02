Just remember that!

Arya U R and Anilkumar T By

Express News Service

KOCHI: Men and women in khaki have always fascinated us. And films have played a major role in fuelling this fascination. From Mammootty’s Inspector Balram to Suresh Gopi’s Commissioner to Shahi Kabir’s recent directorial debut Ela Veezha Poonchira, films have portrayed the good cop, the bad cop, the tough cop, the funny cop, and what not!

The past few years have seen a new wave of police films. Some hailed for a realistic approach, some panned for getting even the basics wrong. TNIE reporters Arya U R & Anilkumar T conduct an ‘probe’ into how real-life officers view police portrayals

Manoj Abraham, ADGP and nodal officer of Kerala Police Cyberdome

Compared with the past, more filmmakers have been taking the effort to discuss and seek our inputs while scripting movies. They try to understand the actual aspects of the topics such as cyber security, for instance. Forensic was an example. Now, more filmmakers are taking a realistic approach. Some even capture well the tensions and issues real-life officers face. It is also good to see some officers become part of the cast and crew of films. Recently, for CBI 5, the team studied the investigation process well. That is why it came out as an investigational experience. Obviously, it’s not pleasing to watch policemen being portrayed or generalised as corrupt and cruel. However, recent films such as Action Hero Biju have helped eliminate negative generalisations. We welcome filmmakers and actors to approach us for getting a better understanding of policing. In recent times, I liked Mammootty’s Unda and Nivin Pauly’s Action Hero Biju. I feel Nivin suits police roles.

R Nishanthini, DIG, Thiruvananthapuram Range

We grew up watching police films in which officers were portrayed as superheroes. I guess the desire to become a police officer stemmed from that fascination in my younger days. Just Mammootty, Mohanlal and Suresh Gopi here, in Tamil Nadu, Vijayasanthi, Arjun, Suriya were/are top ‘police stars’. All showcased the energy and heroism of police officers. They conveyed that police officers were people who stood with truth. In recent films, I have found actor Suriya apt for police roles. Maybe I am wrong, but now in recent police films, there is more of critical, serious evaluation of the police. I feel this eliminates the entertainment quotient. Films should create an impact on the audience, especially youngsters. They should inspire and motivate.

Rishi Raj Singh, former DGP (prisons)

I welcome the winds of change in police portrayals. In Nayattu, the script was by former police officer Shahi Kabir. Similarly, Kasaragod Circle Inspector Sibi Thomas, who made his debut through Thondimuthalum Driksakshiyum, has co-written the script for Kuttavum Shikshayum. When police officers are involved in a film, it is natural to expect more reality. It’s evident. In Thondimuthalum Driksakshiyum, many real police have also acted and the plot is more like a reality show. Anjam Pathira and Operation Java were impressive. I also admired two characters in Drishyam 1 & 2 — Asha Sharath’ as Geetha Prabhakar and actor Murali Gopy as IGP Thomas Bastin. I have also become a fan of actress Unnimaya Prasad, who played DCP Catherine Maria in Anjam Pathira. Her performance was so real that I felt she was a real officer. We have such talented women officers in the department.

Neeraj Gupta, DIG, Ernakulam Range

Many films fail to treat police roles fairly and realistically. A majority of the films have some fantasy element. The methods used to look into or handle situations have nothing to do with actual policing. In contrast, in Drishyam, some police procedures were shown correctly. The creators should give that aspect a lot of weight. Sometimes, movies depict the wrong hierarchy and positions, and uniforms. They also show the two extremes. On the one hand, they depict great bravery, while on the other, they portray the police in a negative light. The people will expect the same heroism from the real police, which is not possible in reality. My favourite film is Sehar, a 2005 Hindi action drama starring Mahima Chaudhary and Arshad Warsi. The plot involves the confrontation between a criminal and a gangster from UP. Officer Ajay Kumar organises a special task team to arrest the gang leader. The film demonstrates how information can be obtained through technology.

K Karthick, district police chief, Ernakulam (Rural)

Police has always been one of the favourite topics in cinema. Earlier, several police characters were portrayed as figures drawing ridicule and hatred. Some as clowns. In some films, it is shown that anybody can enter a police station, threatening officers, and take out the accused. In real life, this is impossible! Some films show police picking up people and beating them up. This is also not the real scenario. As a result, earlier, many people perceived the real police to be what they saw on screen.

Circumstances have changed. Films have become as realistic as life itself. So, there has been a positive change. The police movie that impressed me the most was Article 15. It tells the story of a young IPS officer’s struggles to deliver justice to helpless people who are denied their fundamental rights. It showed the real majesty of my uniform.

Aishwarya Dongre, SP, Thrissur (Rural)

Police officers are usually glorified in Malayalam films. Most films have an officer playing a crucial role, reflecting the importance of the police in Kerala society. However, in many movies, the real image is not reflected. A lot of stereotypes are portrayed. This may create bias in the minds of the viewers.

And, of course, one can spot numerous mistakes, ranging from how an investigation process is shown to the ranks of officers. In recent times, however, there is more realism. It is important to show facts and avoid misconceptions about the police. I believe it would be great if the script and details of police-centric films are run through a senior officer. This will help eliminate mistakes. I recently watched CBI 5. There is improvement in the depiction of how an investigation is done. It showed the subtleties.

C Nagaraju, city police commissioner, Kochi

Malayalam movies have helped me learn the language. I was thoroughly impressed with the realistic portrayal of police life. I was also impressed with the way police uniforms are worn by the actors... perfect is the word. Malayalam directors do a lot of research into the nitty-gritty of the police department. The behaviour of each police character has to be decided by the storyline and the direction. So we cannot find fault with such creative content. I have noticed that no film or soap opera or even a film poster comes out in Kerala without a uniformed person shown somewhere in it. Society has a love-hate relationship with the police, but definitely not indifferent. People expect officers to be exemplary in their behaviour. Films would do well to focus on the job stress due to the continuous interaction with the worst elements of society, and the expectation to behave normally with people despite working without holidays and quality family time. I enjoyed watching the movies Unda, for its portrayal of leadership and commitment to duty. Other top picks would be Driving Licence and Janamaithri.

Annie Shiva, SI, Kochi Central Station

I do observe police-related films closely. Sometimes, the silly flaws make one laugh. For instance, in the recent film CBI 5, a constable on sentry duty is shown saluting seniors, even as he is holding a rifle. That’s wrong; while holding a rifle, we give what’s called a ‘butt salute’. Among recent police films, I felt Nayattu was realistic. I liked the woman constable’s role in Ayyappanum Koshiyum, too, even if it was a small one. Women officers — in strong roles — is something that’s been lacking. As a film viewer, I have admired the police roles of Vijayasanthi, Vani Viswanath and Suresh Gopi.

Gibin Gopinath, CPO, Police Control Room, Thiruvananthapuram

Real policing is different from what is depicted in most films. It’s good to see films getting realistic about police life. Kuttavum Shikshayum, is a fine example. Actor Suraj Venjaramoodu’s Heaven also portrays real policing. Thondimuthalum Driksakshiyum and Action Hero Biju were trendsetters. As an actor, I have done about 10 police films. My role in the upcoming film, The Third Murder, is very similar to a real policeman. My all-time favourite ‘heroic officer’ is Bharatchandran by Suresh Gopi. Others at the top of the list are Mammootty in Kasaba and Mohanlal in Baba Kalyani.