A remedial training centre for erring drivers

Steni Simon By

Express News Service

KOCHI: Attempting to reduce road accidents by ensuring that motorists follow road safety rules, the motor vehicles department (MVD) has opened a remedial training centre for drivers whose licences have been suspended.

The first batch of 38 such erring drivers were put through a training session at a lecture hall attached to the driving-simulator room of the Ernakulam regional transport office (RTO) in Kakkanad. Ernakulam Regional Transport Officer Shabeer P M says, “On a daily basis, we come across many people whose driving licences are suspended after they are involved in road accidents.

Most of the time, the cases are registered under IPC Section 279 where the driver is held for rash or negligent driving that endangers lives. Though other cases like drinkdriving are also charged, the prime reason in most of the cases is rash or negligent driving.”

The licence of the driver is suspended for a particular period, depending on the gravity of the situation, but little effort is made to correct their behaviour, the officer pointed out. “Hence, we thought of starting a corrective training centre where the root cause of violation of rules can be addressed. The programme emphasises defensive driving so the drivers correct themselves, and drive safely” he said.

The session for the first batch of drivers was given by retired joint RTO Adarshkumar G Nair, an expert in road safety classes. “The first session was successful and the feedback from drivers has been positive,” Shabeer noted.

The second phase of the programme will focus on driving schools, aiming to improve the quality of training offered, and will include lane discipline and other traffic rules. “We are preparing a module where road safety and attitudinal change will also be given importance,” Shabeer added.

The next such training session is scheduled to be held on July 13.