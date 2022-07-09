Subhash Bose Park to get water purification plant

By Express News Service

KOCHI: Kochi Corporation in association with Bharat Petroleum Corporation Ltd (BPCL), will install a water purification plant at Subhash Bose Children’s Park for irrigation purposes. Mayor M Anilkumar also announced the launch of ‘Plastic-less Kochi’ campaign as part of the Heal Kochi project on Friday. As part of the project, steel water bottles were distributed to students from selected schools.

“It is not possible to make Kochi a plastic-free city just by making laws alone. A replacement should be found for plastic. Companies working in these fields should come forward with appropriate solutions,” the Mayor said after inaugurating the project. “With the cooperation of people, the corporation will take the ‘Plastic-less Kochi’ campaign forward,” he added.

At present, borewell water is used for irrigation. However, due to huge iron content and increased salinity during summer, the plants wilt and dry up. This problem will be solved with the establishment of a water treatment system. A plant capable of purifying 70,000 litres of water per day will be installed in the park. As part of the project, a mechanism will be set up to provide drinking water for the public at the park.