Easy cleaning: Robot vaccum cleaners can make chores easier in busy households

Steni Simon By

Express News Service

KOCHI: The new normal that emerged with the advent of the pandemic has led to the launch of many smart home devices. Various tech companies have already been making efforts to bring out the unique home appliance to woo users. One example is the robot cleaners available widely online.

Many might be already familiar with this equipment from foreign movies and series — including Breaking Bad to many Korean dramas that have featured them. Users can name them, and treat them like pets but without any hassles. It will feed on the dust and dirt of the room!

Like other smart home devices, robot cleaners and cordless vacuums make cleaning easier. If you want to improve your chore routine but do not want to bend your back to clean the dirt and dust the floor, these little devices are a game-changer. Right from a Wi-Fi-connected cleaner to handheld devices, the corners of your home can be cleaned easily with these.

Smarter cleaning

Most of these robot vacuums have spinning and rolling brushes. These help to scoop the dust and debris inwards. The vacuum material is then sucked into a waste bin. Once this bin or compartment is filled, one needs to empty it after a few days or weeks.

There are also some expensive models which have an auto-emptying docking station. The robot vacuums are equipped with sensors which help in basic obstacle avoidance or even map rooms for targeted cleaning.

Specifications of the device

Some can be controlled through the on-device control mechanism, the advanced ones can be controlled using mobile applications or smart speakers. Some vacuums come with mops where the dirty water has to be replaced after every cleaning. Other advanced ones have a facility to empty the water on their own. Most of the robot vacuum cleaners available in the market are circular in shape.

And according to an official at T&M Customer Service of Eureka Forbes, many Malayali households have opened their doors to these circular cleaners. “The robot vacuum cleaners are available in basic and advanced models. These vacuum cleaners come with sensors. While the basic model is equipped with a mopping facility, the advanced model comes with room mapping technology. The product is in great demand among the customers,” he explains.

Price: Starts from Rs 5,000

