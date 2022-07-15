STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Where leaves don’t fall...

Illaveezha Poonchira the beautiful hillock near Kanjar in Kottayam is one of the few destinations for the Kochittes to unwind and relax from the bustling city life.

By Arunima Shaji
Express News Service

KOCHI: Illaveezha Poonchira the beautiful hillock near Kanjar in Kottayam is one of the few destinations for the Kochittes to unwind and relax from the bustling city life. The picturesque landscape is surrounded by three hills Mankunnu, Kodayathoormala and Thonippara. And it is just 80km away from Kochi. 

It’s not just the hills that welcome visitors. During the drive one can enjoy rubber, cardamom plantations alongside the road.  As the ride gets bumpy closer, it is better to use a jeep or a two-wheeler. Jeep services are available at Melukaavu junction for `300. During monsoon, the temperature here hits below 20 degrees celsius.  

Ilaveezha Poonchira means the pond (chira) where leaves don’t fall. “The trees in Illaveezha Poonchira don’t shed leaves,” says Theresa K, a local teashop owner. The local lore says Bheema from Mahabharata had made a ‘poonchira’ (bathing pool) for his wife Panchali while they were in exile. The polace has appeared in many movies, the latest is ‘Illa Veezha Poonchira’ starring Soubin Shahir. 

Nearby attractions
The famous Illikkal Kallu — a monolith located on the top of Illickal Mala — is just 13km away. Other popular locations such as Kaalani Hills, Malankara Dam, Kattikayam Waterfalls, Maarikuthu Waterfall and Hilltop View are within a radius of 10 km. The tourism department is developing it as a trekking spot.

Where to stay?
Resorts are 2km away in Poonchira. Depending on the room and the view the stay would cost between Rs 1,000 to Rs 4,000. Homestays are available from I500 here. Restaurants are 8km away in Melukaavu Junction and in Thodupuzha town.

